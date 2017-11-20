Tig Notaro Says the Only Positive of Louis C.K.’s Harassment is the ‘Victims Were Not Told They’re Lying’

C.K. executive produced the first two seasons of Notaro's Amazon comedy series "One Mississippi."

Tig Notaro broke her silence on Louis C.K.’s sexual harassment during an interview at Vulture Festival in Los Angeles on November 21. Notaro previously made headlines earlier this year when she mentioned the harassment rumors against C.K. in an interview with The Daily Beast and told her fellow comedian he should “handle” them. At Vulture fest, the “One Mississippi” star and creator spoke on the only positive part of the C.K. story.

“I don’t want to go into the Louis stuff,” she said. “The positive of that particular situation is whatever someone’s intentions are there, meaning him, the positive is that victims were not told they’re lying anymore, and that was the positive that came from that, and that’s it as far as I’m concerned. That’s all I took from that.”

As for what the future holds in the wake of the countless sexual harassment and abuse allegations, Notaro remains optimistic. “I go back to that feeling of endless hope and optimism,” she said. “But it can’t just be this little burst that happens and we move on from it. It has to be a conversation that we continue.”

C.K. served as executive producer on the first two seasons of Notaro’s Amazon comedy series “One Mississippi.” In a November 9 story published by The New York Times, five women accused C.K. of sexual harassment and asking to masturbate in front of him. Two of the women, Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, said C.K. went through the act. The comedian admitted the allegations were true one day later.