Timothée Chalamet and Sam Rockwell Set for PSIFF Honors, Lois Smith Gets Lifetime Achievement Award, and More

-The 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) will present Timothée Chalamet with the Rising Star Award – Actor at its annual Film Awards Gala for his performance in “Call Me by Your Name.” The Film Awards Gala, hosted by Mary Hart, will be held Tuesday, January 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The Festival runs January 4 – 15, 2018. Past recipients of the Rising Star Award include Ruth Negga, Alicia Vikander, Jennifer Lawrence, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Dakota Fanning, Terrence Howard, and Adam Beach.

“Timothée Chalamet gives a stirring performance as Elio, a 17-year-old on the brink of passion and self-discovery. It’s an intimate and erotic performance that transports the audience to another time and place and stays with us long after we’ve left the theater,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner in an official statement. “The Palm Springs International Film Festival is honored to present Timothée Chalamet with this year’s Rising Star Award – Actor.”

– PSIFF will also present Gal Gadot with the Rising Star Award – Actress at its annual Film Awards Gala for her performance in “Wonder Woman.” Past recipients of the Rising Star Award include Ruth Negga, Alicia Vikander, Jennifer Lawrence, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, and Dakota Fanning.

“Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman showed us a strong, capable, poised, curious and compassionate character, and her performance has been universally praised, resonating with audiences everywhere. Gal plays the immortal warrior so well, and the film’s themes are especially apt for today, empowering all types of people—women and men, young and old—the world over,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner in an official statement. “The Palm Springs International Film Festival is honored to present Gal Gadot with this year’s Rising Star Award – Actress.”

– PSIFF will also present Sam Rockwell with the Spotlight Award – Actor at its annual Film Awards Gala for his performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Past recipients of the Spotlight Award include Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Andrew Garfield, Helen Hunt, Rooney Mara, Julia Roberts and J.K. Simmons. All recipients received Academy Award nominations in the year they were honored, with Simmons receiving the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

“Sam Rockwell is one of the most dynamic actors of his generation known for creating memorable and diverse characters. Once again he takes on another challenging role as the immature and explosive Officer Dixon in his critically acclaimed performance in ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,’” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner in an official statement. “For this outstanding awards-worthy performance, it is an honor to present Sam Rockwell with the Spotlight Award.”

– Lois Smith will receive the prestigious Golden Key Award for Career Achievement at the Key West Film Festival. The festival, which runs November 15 – 19, will honor her at its Saturday night awards ceremony on November 18. “Marjorie Prime” director Michael Almereyda will present the award to her and participate in an audience discussion with Smith following a screening of the film. Ethan Hawke will also deliver a video tribute to Smith at the awards ceremony.

“The prolific career of a national treasure such as Lois Smith must simply be honored at this monumental juncture in her career, with her indelible performance in Michael Almereyda’s ‘Marjorie Prime,'” said Michael Tuckman, Director of Programming of The Key West Film Festival, in an official statement. “Smith is a bridge to some of the greatest films to grace our screens spanning three generations, including ‘East of Eden,’ ‘Five Easy Pieces’ and the extraordinary contemporary films in which she continues to star. We could not be more honored to recognize her work, and are elated to have Ethan Hawke and Michael Almereyda join us in honoring her work with this award for career achievement.”

– Gary Oldman is set to receive the Maltin Modern Master Award at the 33rd annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Oldman will be honored for his longstanding contributions to the film industry culminating with Focus Features’ “Darkest Hour.” Leonard Maltin, for who the award was recently renamed after, will return for his 27th year to moderate the evening. The award will be presented on Friday, February 2, 2018 at Santa Barbara’s historic Arlington Theatre.

“Gary Oldman has dazzled audiences for decades with an array of brilliant performances,” said Maltin in an official statement. “With ‘Darkest Hour,’ he has once again proven that he is a force to be reckoned with, and a true master of his craft.

The Modern Master Award was established in 1995 and is the highest accolade presented by SBIFF. Created to honor an individual who has enriched our culture through accomplishments in the motion picture industry, it was re-named the Maltin Modern Master Award in 2015 in honor of long-time SBIFF moderator and renowned film critic Leonard Maltin. Past recipients include Denzel Washington, Michael Keaton, Bruce Dern, Ben Affleck, Christopher Plummer, Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Clint Eastwood, Cate Blanchett, Will Smith, George Clooney, and Peter Jackson.

– Eight-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker Kathleen Kennedy will receive the prestigious Cinematic Imagery Award from the Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE, Local 800) at its 22nd Annual Art Directors Guild’s Excellence in Production Design Awards, it was announced today by ADG Council Chairman Marcia Hinds ADG and Awards Producers Thomas A. Walsh ADG and Thomas Wilkins ADG.

The 2018 Awards, themed “”Production Design: Celebrating 100 Years of Imagination,” will be held Saturday, January 27, 2018 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland and will honor the prestigious spectrum of Kennedy’s extraordinary award-winning work.

– The Athena Film Festival (AFF) has announced its 2018 awardees, celebrating female leaders in the entertainment industry. The festival will honor two-time Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Barbara Kopple with the Laura Ziskin Lifetime Achievement Award. BAFTA winning writer and director Amma Asante will receive the Athena Award, and cabaret artist and actress Bridget Everett with be honored with the Inaugural Breakthrough Award.

The eighth annual festival, co-founded by the Athena Center for Leadership Studies at Barnard College and Women and Hollywood, will take place February 22 – 25, 2018, at Barnard College in New York City.

– Film Independent has announced that Nick Kroll and John Mulaney are signing on for the second year in a row to co-host the 2018 Spirit Awards which will be broadcast live on IFC Saturday, March 3. The Spirit Awards are the primary fundraiser for Film Independent’s year-round programs, which cultivate the careers of emerging filmmakers and promote diversity in the industry.

“The only thing better than having Nick Kroll and John Mulaney host the Spirit Awards is having them host the Spirit Awards twice,” said Film Independent President Josh Welsh in an official statement. “They did such an amazing job last year and we’re thrilled to have them back in 2018.”