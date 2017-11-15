Tom Sizemore Dropped From New Film After Being Accused of Groping 11-Year-Old Actress

Production company Global Genesis Group has announced the actor will no longer be starring in the upcoming psychological thriller "The Door."

Production company Global Genesis Group has announced it is removing actor Tom Sizemore from its upcoming horror-thriller “The Door” following an allegation against the actor that claims he groped an 11-year-old actress in 2003. Sizemore was cast in the 1950s-set film in August in the role of Scott, one half of a married couple who discovers his house may be haunted. The screenplay was written by Charles Morris and Harel Goldstein.

Sizemore has been accused of groping an 11-year-old actress during the making of “Born Killers.” According to the police report, Sizemore allegedly placed his hand underneath the actress while they were taking cast photos so that she would sit on it. When she nudged away from him, Sizemore allegedly followed her with his hand and touched her genitals.

Earlier in the day, the actor was reportedly kissing the 11-year-old while taking photos of her. The actress’ mother told police the kisses made her daughter uncomfortable. The actress, who is now 26 years old, has requested to remain anonymous.

Sizemore recently appeared in David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks: The Return” on Showtime.