‘True Detective’ Season 3: Carmen Ejogo Cast Opposite Mahershala Ali; Character Details Revealed

She's playing a teacher connected to two missing children.

It’s time to retire the #TrueDetectiveSeason3 memes and start speculating about #TrueDetectiveSeason4 instead, as Mahershala Ali finally has his co-star in the HBO drama’s return: Carmen Ejogo. The “Selma,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” and “Alien: Covenant” star is on a well-deserved roll of late, and her role as Amelia Reardon — described as “an Arkansas schoolteacher who has a connection to two children who went missing in the 1980s” — looks set to continue it.

A few salient details have emerged about this new incarnation of the series, which won widespread acclaim in its first season but opened to a more mixed reception during its second go-round. The official plot summary declares that season 3 “tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.”

Ali, who won an Oscar earlier this year for his supporting role in “Moonlight,” is playing a detective named Wayne Hays. Series creator Nic Pizzolatto will be writing and directing, with “Blue Ruin” and “Green Room” helmer Jeremy Saulnier directing an unknown number of episodes as well. “True Detective” season 3 has no premiere date as of yet.