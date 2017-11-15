‘Trust’ Trailer: Danny Boyle’s ‘All the Money in the World’ Rival Stars Donald Sutherland in Kevin Spacey’s Former Role

As Ridley Scott rushes finish shooting without Kevin Spacey, Danny Boyle's take on the Getty kidnapping premieres on FX in January.

If Christopher Plummer need any tips on playing John Paul Getty after replacing Kevin Spacey on “All the Money in the World,” perhaps he should call up Donald Sutherland. Sutherland will play the oil tycoon on Danny Boyle’s new series for FX, “Trust,” which released a promising first teaser trailer today. With Ridley Scott’s take on the same event suddenly mired in controversy, it will be fascinating to see how Boyle’s measures up. (And perhaps another reason why Scott is so determined to finish his film quickly).

“Trust” maps the Getty family legacy, beginning with the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty III. If ordered for more seasons, the series would explore other chapters in the oil family’s history.

In addition to Sutherland as Getty, “Trust” stars Hilary Swank as Gail Getty, Harris Dickinson (“Beach Rats”) as the kidnapped grandson, and Brendan Fraser as Getty family’s private investigator. In “ll the Money in the World” these roles will be played by Plummer, Michelle Williams, Charlie Plummer and Mark Wahlberg, respectively. Boyle re-teamed with his “Slumdog Millionaire” scribe Simon Beaufoy for the script.

With such heavy hitters all around, this will be the biggest showdown since Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson” went up against Ezra Edelman’s epic, “O.J.: Made in America.”

Watch the first teaser for “Trust” below.

“Trust” premieres on FX in January.