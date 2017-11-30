‘Twin Peaks’: See The Show’s Creepy Cool Golden Globe Awards Mailer — Exclusive

.seires detimil noisivelet tseb rof etov ruoy stnaw "skaeP niwT"

“Twin Peaks” is relying on Laura Palmer to help it face off in this year’s Golden Globes race.

IndieWire has managed to secure the Showtime show’s “For Your Consideration” mailer for Hollywood Foreign Press Association members, and it’s definitely a must-see collectible for any fan of the David Lynch revival.

Because “Twin Peaks” aired during the summer, it wasn’t eligible for this past September’s Emmys — which means this represents the revival’s first shot at awards consideration. The show is competing in the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category, and it’s considered a front-runner.

But leaving nothing to chance, hellooooo, the awards team at Showtime came up with a rather cool package meant to be sent exclusively to Globes voters.

The large screener box features Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), whose face can then be removed, as first seen in Part 2 of the revival. And just like in the show, removing her face from the box triggers a white light.

Here’s what’s in the face: Six DVDs, containing all 18 parts of the revival. The cardboard face booklet also reveals how some of the show’s key performers have been submitted for awards consideration. Kyle MacLachlan, of course, as Dale Cooper/Dougie/Mr. C, leads the pack. The MacLachlan blurb even helpfully includes a quote from IndieWire: “Kyle MacLachlan is giving one of the best performances in television history.”

The rest of the touted performers are being submitted in supporting actor and actress categories: Jim Belushi (Bradley Mitchum), Laura Dern (Diane Evans), Miguel Ferrer (Albert Rosenfield), Robert Forster (Frank Truman), Michael Horse (Tommy “Hawk” Hill), David Lynch (Gordon Cole), Kimmy Robertson (Lucy Moran), and Naomi Watts (Janey-E Jones). Other performers have been submitted as well, but those are the ones highlighted in the box.

In true “Twin Peaks” fashion, the back of the box has one final, backwards message: “.evil I tey dna …daed …ma …I”

Not a member of the HFPA? “Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series,” featuring all 18 parts plus six hours of additional special features, will be released on DVD and Blu-ray (which has an additional 80 minutes of features) on Dec. 5.

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Seth Meyers, will air on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET. Nominations will be announced Monday, Dec. 11.