‘Twin Peaks: The Final Dossier’ Reveals That Laura Palmer Isn’t Dead, Even Though Her ‘Disappearance’ Is ‘Still Unsolved’

Mark Frost's new novel raises as many questions as it answers.

Only David Lynch could revive a cult television series that ended with an agonizing cliffhanger and come up with an even more puzzling ending. A few months removed from the “Twin Peaks” finale, the show’s co-creator has published yet another ancillary novel, “Twin Peaks: The Final Dossier,” that addresses some of the questions left (but not, unfortunately, what year this is).

Mark Frost’s new book picks up where the finale left off, revealing that Coop’s attempts to prevent Laura’s murder does indeed throw things out of whack — in part because Coop was successful. “The Final Dossier” ends, according to Entertainment Weekly, with a newspaper article that mentions Laura Palmer’s “disappearance, still unsolved.”

Here’s the full passage:

“Let me repeat that phrase for you: ‘still unsolved.’ No mention of ‘murder,’ ‘wrapped in plastic,’ or ‘father arrested for shocking crime eventually dies in police custody of self-inflicted wounds.’ It’s right there on the front page: Laura Palmer did not die. So, fairly certain I’ve not misplaced my own mind, I go back and check the corresponding police records. They tell me this: Laura Palmer disappeared from Twin Peaks without a trace — on the very same night when, in the world we thought we knew, it used to be said she died — but the police never found the girl or, if she had been killed elsewhere, her body or made a single arrest. In every subsequent mention in an edition of the Post, the case is still listed as an open and pending investigation.”

Just in case you thought you had all the answers, rest assured that “Twin Peaks” will continue to surprise you.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.