Uma Thurman Holds Back Anger as She Addresses Sexual Harassment in the Film Industry — Watch

"I've been waiting to feel less angry," she said.

2 hours ago

Uma Thurman71st Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 11 Jun 2017

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Whether on social media, in op-eds, or elsewhere, a growing number of celebrities have weighed in on the sexual-harassment allegations made against Harvey Weinstein and others in recent weeks. Uma Thurman has joined their ranks after being asked about the ongoing scandal on a red carpet, and her measured response is among the most striking. Watch below.

“I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you, because I’ve learned I’m not a child and I’ve learned that when I’ve spoken in anger I usually regret the way I express myself,” said Thurman, who was clearly choosing her words carefully and attempting not to let her anger seethe through. “So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry. And when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

Every movie Thurman made with Quentin Tarantino — “Pulp Fiction” and the two “Kill Bill” films — was distributed by Weinstein-run companies.

Film


