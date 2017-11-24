Uma Thurman Slams Harvey Weinstein: ‘I’m Glad It’s Going Slowly — You Don’t Deserve a Bullet’

Thurman's history with Miramax includes "Pulp Fiction" and "Kill Bill."

Uma Thurman took to Instagram on November 23 to wish her followers a happy Thanksgiving, but her message included a slam at Harvey Weinstein that is going viral. Thurman worked with Weinstein on Quentin Tarantino films such as “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill.”

“I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others,” Thurman wrote. “I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face. I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so… Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators – I’m glad it’s going slowly – you don’t deserve a bullet) – stay tuned”

The actress made headlines at the beginning of November when a red carpet video interview with Access Hollywood went viral. In the clip, Thurman was asked to comment on the sexual harassment and abuse accusations taking place in Hollywood. The “Kill Bill” star held back anger and chose her words very carefully as she answered.

“I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you, because I’ve learned I’m not a child and I’ve learned that when I’ve spoken in anger I usually regret the way I express myself,” Thurman said at the time, “So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry. And when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

It would appear Thurman is feeling less angry and is getting ready to speak out in a big way. The actress’ Instagram post ends with a “stay tuned,” hinting something more official is coming. Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment and abuse by over 90 women.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.