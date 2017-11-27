Gotham Awards 2017 Live Stream: Watch the Indie Film Awards Live Online

The first awards show of the season honors the very best of independent filmmaking. This year's nominees are led by "Get Out," "Call Me by Your Name," and "Lady Bird."

The long road to Oscar (and Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards and the list goes on and on) officially kicks off tonight with the 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards, presented by Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP). While not always the biggest prognosticator of Oscar success, the annual Gotham Awards have become one of the season’s best places for indie films to get an added boost of exposure on the awards circuit.

Look no further than this year’s nominations list, which includes some of the year’s most beloved indie breakouts, including Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name,” Kogonada’s “Columbus,” and Sean Baker’s “The Florida Project.” Will they go all the way? Before that, they’ll likely have some fun at this year’s Gothams.

In addition to the competitive awards, Gotham Award Tributes are set to be given to actors Nicole Kidman and Dustin Hoffman, director Sofia Coppola, producer Jason Blum, cinematographer Ed Lachman, and a Gotham Humanitarian Tribute to Al Gore. This year’s nomination jury included IndieWire’s own Jude Dry, David Ehrlich, Eric Kohn, and Liz Shannon Miller.

This year’s ceremony is set to take place tonight at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, hosted by John Cameron Mitchell. The event officially starts at 8PM ET, but IFP will be live streaming the event starting at 6:15PM ET, including a hefty dose of red carpet fun.

You can watch a live stream of the red carpet and ceremony on IFP’s Facebook page or embedded below.

