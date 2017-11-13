These Wes Anderson Playing Cards Will Make Your Pantone-Colored Dreams Come True

If you’ve always dreamed of being a Wes Anderson character, look no further. The gang over at Belly Kids have designed a gorgeous set of Wes Anderson-inspired trump cards, featuring 25 of the filmmaker’s best and most eccentric characters. The colorful drawings were done by graphic designer Frank Conradie, otherwise known as Hello Mr. Frank. Imbued with an Anderson-esque flair, the renderings include Eli Cash, Margot Tenenbaum, Max Fischer, Steve Zissou, Alistair Hennessey, M.Gustave, Mr Fox, Ash, Herman Blume and more. At 25 characters, that should cover most of Anderson’s oeuvre. The cards feature funny quotes from each character, as well as the movie’s box office stats, so you can brush up on your box office trivia.

Any number of players can play the game; each card has a stat attached, and the person with the highest stat takes the pile. Whoever ends up with the most cards at the end is the winner. “Wes Anderson has become the centre-piece of our lives with his pastel tones and melancholic sounds,” wrote the Capetown-based company. “These unofficial playing cards allow film lovers to play their favorite fictional characters against each other to discover who rules our hearts and mind.”