The ‘Avengers’ Assemble for Special ‘Wind River’ Screening — Watch

Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen were joined by two of their "Avengers" co-stars for a special screening of "Wind River" in Atlanta.

The Avengers assembled last night in Atlanta for a special screening of “Wind River” at SCADShow. Both Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen were on hand for a post-film Q&A, which was moderated by their “Infinity War” co-star Chris Evans. The film was also introduced by Robert Downey, Jr., and the entire event was live-streamed on Facebook Live.

Both Downey, Jr. and Evans had nothing but praise for both of their co-stars and the film. “I know these folks,” Downey, Jr. joked while introducing “Wind River.” “It’s a really well-excited piece of cinema…take it from me, I would know.”

Evans also shared several kind words before introducing Renner and Olsen for the post-film Q&A. “I’m honored to get to share the screen with them in my work,” Evans said. “I think this movie is just a testament to their depth and their ability.”

During the Q&A, Renner and Olsen shed light on what drew them to the script, including how “Wind River” might open audiences’ eyes to the plights affecting the Native American community today. “Even though it’s not the most positive of films, it’s doing something positive by sharing a story that we are blind to,” Olsen said.

“Wind River” available on Digital HD from Amazon Video and iTunes as well as on DVD and Blu-ray through Lionsgate. The film is Sheridan’s directorial debut, following his Best Screenplay Oscar nomination for “Hell or High Water,” and remains one of the highest grossing indie films of 2017.

You can watch the Q&A, as well as Downey, Jr.’s introduction, below: