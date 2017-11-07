Back to IndieWire

‘Wind River’ Sweepstakes: Enter to Win the Neo-Western Thriller on Blu-ray

Enter for a chance to win a copy of the Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen-starring thriller.

31 mins ago

HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESMandatory Credit: Photo by CANNES FILM FESTIVAL/HANDOUT/REX/Shutterstock (8825676c)Jeremy RennerWind River - 70th Cannes Film Festival, France - 19 May 2017An undated handout film still provided by the Cannes Film Festival organization on 20 May 2017 shows US actor Jeremy Renner in a scene of 'Wind River'. The movie by Taylor Sheridan is presented in the Un Certain Regard Competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival running from 17 to 28 May 2017.

Jeremy Renner in “Wind River”

HANDOUT/REX/Shutterstock

One of the biggest surprises of 2016 was “Hell or High Water,” an Oscar dark horse which starred Chris Pine and Jeff Bridges. The film was written by Taylor Sheridan, who also penned the script for Denis Villeneuve’s “Sicario.” Sheridan stepped behind the camera for “Wind River,” a neo-western murder mystery which stars Jeremy Renner as a veteran wildlife officer who teams up with an FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) after the body of an 18-year-old woman turns up on an Indian reservation in Wyoming.

“Wind River” has been one of 2017’s highest grossing indies, and Jeremy Renner continues to earn Oscar buzz for his lead performance. To celebrate the Blu-Ray release of “Wind River,” we’ve giving away five Blu-Ray copies of the film to five lucky winners based in the United States.

Now through Tuesday, November 14 at noon ET, readers in the U.S. can enter to win by filling out the registration form below. All that is required is your full name, a valid email address and follows on our various social media pages. If you already follow us, then you’re already half way there. The winner will be notified via the registered email address on Tuesday, November 14 at or around 3pm ET.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , , ,


More From IndieWire

ad