Baseball Beats Football, At Least For One Week, As World Series Gives Papa John Another Reason To Whine — Ratings Watch

The World Series ended in heartbreak for the Los Angeles Dodgers — as the Houston Astros secured their first championship in club history — but it was a tremendous success for Fox. And for at least one week, baseball was once again America’s favorite pastime, dominating over the NFL.
According to Fox, the network averaged 18.9 viewers across all seven games, the second-best audience for a World Series since 2009. The series was down 19 percent from last year’s historic Chicago Cubs win, which also went to seven games (23.4 million), but it topped 2015 by 29 percent (14.7 million) and 2014 by 37 percent (13.8 million).
For the week ending Oct. 29, World Series Game 5 was the most-watched program, at 19.1 million viewers, and second only to “The Walking Dead” in adults 18-49. Among viewers, all five of the week’s World Series games (the final two will be reflected in next week’s ranker), beat the top NFL game of the week. Don’t tell Papa John, who prefers his scapegoats to be players exercising their freedom of speech.
The success of this World Series came down to better ingredients and better games: “This unbelievable World Series absolutely showcased the power of great baseball,” said Fox Sports President Eric Shanks. “Not only did it give the city of Houston a moment of triumph in challenging times, but the evenly matched and intensely battled series engaged a nation well beyond anyone’s expectations. These seven games — with 106 million viewers tuning in to catch a look — give us all something to celebrate.”
Meanwhile, the fifth week of the new season (Oct. 23-29) saw major league football, baseball and basketball all make it into the top 25 (college football as well). And in Xfinity’s VOD ranker, some good news for “The Walking Dead,” which popped in at No. 10. And “The Good Doctor” creeps up to No. 2, pushing down “Game of Thrones.”
Here are this week’s rankers:
Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Oct. 29, 2017:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
RATING
|
WATCHED
RATING
|
1
|
The Walking Dead AMC
|
5.6
|
4.0
|
2
|
World Series Game 5 Fox
|
5.3
|
5.3
|
3
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Lions NBC
|4.8
|
4.8
|
4
|
This Is Us NBC
|
4.4
|
2.8
|
5
|
World Series Game 2 Fox
|
4.2
|
4.2
|
6
|
The Big Bang Theory CBS
|
4.1
|
2.8
|
7
|
World Series Game 1 Fox
World Series Game 3 Fox
NFL Monday Night Football: Eagles vs. Redskins ESPN
|
3.9
3.9
3.9
|
3.9
3.9
3.9
|
10
|
World Series Game 4 Fox
|
3.7
|
3.7
|
11
|
NFL Thursday Night Football: Ravens vs. Dolphins CBS/NFL
|
3.4
|
3.4
|
12
|
The Good Doctor ABC
|
3.3
|
1.8
|
13
|
Grey’s Anatomy ABC
|
3.0
|
1.8
|
14
|
Will & Grace NBC
|
2.9
|
1.8
|
15
|
Modern Family ABC
The Voice (Monday) NBC
|
2.6
2.6
|
1.7
2.2
|
17
|
The Voice (Tuesday) NBC
|
2.3
|
1.9
|
18
|
Survivor CBS
American Horror Story: Cult FX
|
2.2
2.2
|
1.7
1.0
|
20
|
The Orville Fox
|
2.0
|
1.2
|
21
|
The Gifted Fox
The Goldbergs ABC
American Housewife ABC
NCIS CBS
Chicago Fire NBC
Law & Order: SVU NBC
Chicago PD NBC
|
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.9
|
1.0
1.4
1.3
1.4
1.2
1.2
1.1
|Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research
Total viewers ranker, week ending Oct. 29, 2017:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
|
WATCHED
|
1
|
World Series Game 5 Fox
|
19.05
|
18.96
|
2
|
The Big Bang Theory CBS
|
17.00
|
13.20
|
3
|
NCIS CBS
|16.13
|
13.30
|
4
|
World Series Game 3 Fox
|
15.75
|
15.69
|
5
|
The Good Doctor ABC
|15.63
|
10.39
|
6
|
World Series Game 2 Fox
|
15.56
|
15.49
|
7
|
World Series Game 4 Fox
|
15.48
|
15.41
|
8
|
World Series Game 1 Fox
|
15.04
|
14.98
|
9
|
This Is Us NBC
|
15.03
|
10.60
|
10
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Lions NBC
|
13.95
|
13.87
|
11
|
Bull CBS
|
13.49
|
10.70
|
12
|
NCIS: New Orleans CBS
The Walking Dead AMC
|
12.25
12.25
|
9.52
8.93
|14
|
Blue Bloods CBS
|
11.91
|
8.29
|
15
|
60 Minutes CBS
|
11.70
|
11.27
|
16
|
The Voice (Monday) NBC
|
11.67
|
10.10
|
17
|
NFL Monday Night Football: Eagles vs. Redskins ESPN
|
11.42
|
11.35
|
18
|
NFL Thursday Night Football: Ravens vs. Dolphins CBS/NFL
|
11.41
|
11.37
|
19
|
The Voice (Tuesday) NBC
|
10.97
|
9.66
|
20
|
Grey’s Anatomy ABC
|
10.42
|
7.67
|
21
|
Dancing With The Stars ABC
|
10.32
|
9.15
|
22
|
Survivor CBS
|
9.94
|
8.23
|
23
|
Will & Grace NBC
|
9.74
|
6.79
|
24
|
NCIS: Los Angeles CBS
|
9.71
|
7.50
|
25
|
Chicago Fire NBC
|
9.65
|
6.65
|Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research
Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:
Top 20 TV Series, Oct. 23-29, 2017:
|
RANK
|
SHOW
|
NETWORK
|
1
|
This Is Us
|
NBC
|
2
|
The Good Doctor
|
ABC
|
3
|
Game of Thrones
|HBO
|
4
|
Will & Grace
|
NBC
|
5
|
Outlander
|Starz
|
6
|
The Big Bang Theory
|
CBS
|
7
|
Curb Your Enthusiasm
|HBO
|
8
|
The Simpsons
|
Fox/FXX
|
9
|
American Horror Story: Cult
|
FX
|
10
|
The Walking Dead
|
AMC
|
11
|
Ray Donovan
|
Showtime
|
12
|
The Voice
|
NBC
|
13
|
The Gifted
|
Fox
|
14
|
Rick and Morty
|
Adult Swim
|
15
|
The Deuce
|
HBO
|
16
|
Designated Survivor
|
ABC
|
17
|Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood
|
VH1
|
18
|
Chrisley Knows Best
|
USA
|
19
|
Grey’s Anatomy
|
ABC
|
20
|
Riverdale
|
The CW
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.