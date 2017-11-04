Baseball Beats Football, At Least For One Week, As World Series Gives Papa John Another Reason To Whine — Ratings Watch

It was a tough loss for the Dodgers, but Fox enjoyed the second-highest rated World Series of the decade thanks to better ingredients and better games. Also: Live+3 TV ratings charts for the week ending Oct. 29, 2017.

The World Series ended in heartbreak for the Los Angeles Dodgers — as the Houston Astros secured their first championship in club history — but it was a tremendous success for Fox. And for at least one week, baseball was once again America’s favorite pastime, dominating over the NFL.

According to Fox, the network averaged 18.9 viewers across all seven games, the second-best audience for a World Series since 2009. The series was down 19 percent from last year’s historic Chicago Cubs win, which also went to seven games (23.4 million), but it topped 2015 by 29 percent (14.7 million) and 2014 by 37 percent (13.8 million).

For the week ending Oct. 29, World Series Game 5 was the most-watched program, at 19.1 million viewers, and second only to “The Walking Dead” in adults 18-49. Among viewers, all five of the week’s World Series games (the final two will be reflected in next week’s ranker), beat the top NFL game of the week. Don’t tell Papa John, who prefers his scapegoats to be players exercising their freedom of speech.

The success of this World Series came down to better ingredients and better games: “This unbelievable World Series absolutely showcased the power of great baseball,” said Fox Sports President Eric Shanks. “Not only did it give the city of Houston a moment of triumph in challenging times, but the evenly matched and intensely battled series engaged a nation well beyond anyone’s expectations. These seven games — with 106 million viewers tuning in to catch a look — give us all something to celebrate.”

Meanwhile, the fifth week of the new season (Oct. 23-29) saw major league football, baseball and basketball all make it into the top 25 (college football as well). And in Xfinity’s VOD ranker, some good news for “The Walking Dead,” which popped in at No. 10. And “The Good Doctor” creeps up to No. 2, pushing down “Game of Thrones.”

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Oct. 29, 2017:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD RATING WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY RATING 1 The Walking Dead AMC 5.6 4.0 2 World Series Game 5 Fox 5.3 5.3 3 NFL Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Lions NBC 4.8 4.8 4 This Is Us NBC 4.4 2.8 5 World Series Game 2 Fox 4.2 4.2 6 The Big Bang Theory CBS 4.1 2.8 7 World Series Game 1 Fox World Series Game 3 Fox NFL Monday Night Football: Eagles vs. Redskins ESPN 3.9 3.9 3.9 3.9 3.9 3.9 10 World Series Game 4 Fox 3.7 3.7 11 NFL Thursday Night Football: Ravens vs. Dolphins CBS/NFL 3.4 3.4 12 The Good Doctor ABC 3.3 1.8 13 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 3.0 1.8 14 Will & Grace NBC 2.9 1.8 15 Modern Family ABC The Voice (Monday) NBC 2.6 2.6 1.7 2.2 17 The Voice (Tuesday) NBC 2.3 1.9 18 Survivor CBS American Horror Story: Cult FX 2.2 2.2 1.7 1.0 20 The Orville Fox 2.0 1.2 21 The Gifted Fox The Goldbergs ABC American Housewife ABC NCIS CBS Chicago Fire NBC Law & Order: SVU NBC Chicago PD NBC 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.0 1.4 1.3 1.4 1.2 1.2 1.1

Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Total viewers ranker, week ending Oct. 29, 2017:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY 1 World Series Game 5 Fox 19.05 18.96 2 The Big Bang Theory CBS

17.00 13.20 3 NCIS CBS 16.13 13.30 4 World Series Game 3 Fox 15.75 15.69 5 The Good Doctor ABC 15.63 10.39 6 World Series Game 2 Fox

15.56 15.49 7 World Series Game 4 Fox 15.48 15.41 8 World Series Game 1 Fox 15.04 14.98 9 This Is Us NBC 15.03 10.60 10 NFL Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Lions NBC 13.95 13.87 11 Bull CBS 13.49 10.70 12 NCIS: New Orleans CBS The Walking Dead AMC 12.25 12.25 9.52 8.93 14 Blue Bloods CBS 11.91 8.29 15 60 Minutes CBS 11.70 11.27 16 The Voice (Monday) NBC 11.67 10.10 17 NFL Monday Night Football: Eagles vs. Redskins ESPN 11.42 11.35 18 NFL Thursday Night Football: Ravens vs. Dolphins CBS/NFL 11.41 11.37 19 The Voice (Tuesday) NBC 10.97 9.66 20 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 10.42 7.67 21 Dancing With The Stars ABC 10.32 9.15 22 Survivor CBS 9.94 8.23 23 Will & Grace NBC 9.74 6.79 24 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 9.71 7.50 25 Chicago Fire NBC 9.65 6.65

Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Oct. 23-29, 2017:

RANK SHOW NETWORK 1 This Is Us NBC 2 The Good Doctor

ABC 3 Game of Thrones HBO 4 Will & Grace NBC 5 Outlander Starz 6 The Big Bang Theory

CBS 7 Curb Your Enthusiasm HBO 8 The Simpsons Fox/FXX 9 American Horror Story: Cult FX 10 The Walking Dead AMC 11 Ray Donovan Showtime 12 The Voice NBC 13 The Gifted Fox 14 Rick and Morty Adult Swim 15 The Deuce HBO 16 Designated Survivor ABC 17 Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood VH1 18 Chrisley Knows Best USA 19 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 20 Riverdale The CW

