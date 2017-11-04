Back to IndieWire

Baseball Beats Football, At Least For One Week, As World Series Gives Papa John Another Reason To Whine — Ratings Watch

It was a tough loss for the Dodgers, but Fox enjoyed the second-highest rated World Series of the decade thanks to better ingredients and better games. Also: Live+3 TV ratings charts for the week ending Oct. 29, 2017.

Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez hits a double off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish, of Japan, during the second inning of Game 7 of baseball's World Series, in Los AngelesWorld Series Astros Dodgers Baseball, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Nov 2017

Game 7 of the World Series

AP/REX/Shutterstock

The World Series ended in heartbreak for the Los Angeles Dodgers — as the Houston Astros secured their first championship in club history — but it was a tremendous success for Fox. And for at least one week, baseball was once again America’s favorite pastime, dominating over the NFL.

According to Fox, the network averaged 18.9 viewers across all seven games, the second-best audience for a World Series since 2009. The series was down 19 percent from last year’s historic Chicago Cubs win, which also went to seven games (23.4 million), but it topped 2015 by 29 percent (14.7 million) and 2014 by 37 percent (13.8 million).

For the week ending Oct. 29, World Series Game 5 was the most-watched program, at 19.1 million viewers, and second only to “The Walking Dead” in adults 18-49. Among viewers, all five of the week’s World Series games (the final two will be reflected in next week’s ranker), beat the top NFL game of the week. Don’t tell Papa John, who prefers his scapegoats to be players exercising their freedom of speech.

The success of this World Series came down to better ingredients and better games: “This unbelievable World Series absolutely showcased the power of great baseball,” said Fox Sports President Eric Shanks. “Not only did it give the city of Houston a moment of triumph in challenging times, but the evenly matched and intensely battled series engaged a nation well beyond anyone’s expectations. These seven games — with 106 million viewers tuning in to catch a look — give us all something to celebrate.”

Meanwhile, the fifth week of the new season (Oct. 23-29) saw major league football, baseball and basketball all make it into the top 25 (college football as well). And in Xfinity’s VOD ranker, some good news for “The Walking Dead,” which popped in at No. 10. And “The Good Doctor” creeps up to No. 2, pushing down “Game of Thrones.”

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Oct. 29, 2017:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

RATING

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

RATING

1

The Walking Dead AMC 

5.6

4.0

2

World Series Game 5 Fox

5.3

5.3

3

NFL Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Lions NBC

  4.8

4.8

4

This Is Us NBC

4.4

2.8

5

World Series Game 2 Fox

4.2

4.2

6

The Big Bang Theory CBS

4.1

2.8

7

World Series Game 1 Fox  

World Series Game 3 Fox 

NFL Monday Night Football: Eagles vs. Redskins ESPN

3.9

3.9

3.9

3.9

3.9

3.9

10

World Series Game 4 Fox

3.7

3.7

11

NFL Thursday Night Football: Ravens vs. Dolphins CBS/NFL

3.4

3.4

12

The Good Doctor ABC

3.3

1.8

13

Grey’s Anatomy ABC

3.0

1.8

14

Will & Grace NBC

2.9

1.8

15

Modern Family ABC

The Voice (Monday) NBC

2.6

2.6

1.7

2.2

17

The Voice (Tuesday) NBC

2.3

1.9

18

Survivor CBS

American Horror Story: Cult FX

2.2

2.2

1.7

1.0

20

The Orville Fox

2.0

1.2

21

The Gifted Fox

The Goldbergs ABC

American Housewife ABC

NCIS CBS

Chicago Fire NBC

Law & Order: SVU NBC

Chicago PD NBC

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.0

1.4

1.3

1.4

1.2

1.2

1.1
Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Total viewers ranker, week ending Oct. 29, 2017:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

1

World Series Game 5 Fox

19.05

18.96

2

The Big Bang Theory CBS

17.00

13.20

3

NCIS CBS

  16.13

13.30

4

World Series Game 3 Fox

15.75

15.69

5

The Good Doctor ABC

  15.63

10.39

6

World Series Game 2 Fox

15.56

15.49

7

World Series Game 4 Fox

15.48

15.41

8

World Series Game 1 Fox

15.04

14.98

9

This Is Us NBC

15.03

10.60

10

NFL Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Lions NBC

13.95

13.87 

11

Bull CBS

13.49

10.70

12

NCIS: New Orleans CBS 

The Walking Dead AMC

12.25

12.25

9.52

8.93
 14

Blue Bloods CBS 

11.91

8.29

15

60 Minutes CBS

11.70

11.27

16

The Voice (Monday) NBC

11.67

10.10

17

NFL Monday Night Football: Eagles vs. Redskins ESPN

11.42

11.35

18

NFL Thursday Night Football: Ravens vs. Dolphins CBS/NFL

11.41

11.37

19

The Voice (Tuesday) NBC

10.97

9.66

20

Grey’s Anatomy ABC

10.42

7.67

21

Dancing With The Stars ABC

10.32

9.15

22

Survivor CBS 

9.94

8.23

23

Will & Grace NBC 

9.74

6.79

24

NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 

9.71

7.50

25

Chicago Fire NBC 

9.65

6.65
Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

 

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Oct. 23-29, 2017:

RANK

SHOW

NETWORK

1

This Is Us

NBC

2

The Good Doctor

ABC

3

Game of Thrones

  HBO

4

Will & Grace

NBC

5

Outlander

  Starz

6

The Big Bang Theory

CBS

7

Curb Your Enthusiasm

  HBO

8

The Simpsons

Fox/FXX

9

American Horror Story: Cult

FX

10

The Walking Dead

AMC

11

Ray Donovan

Showtime

12

The Voice

NBC

13

The Gifted

Fox

14

Rick and Morty

Adult Swim

15

The Deuce

HBO

16

Designated Survivor

ABC

17

  Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood

VH1

18

Chrisley Knows Best

USA

19

Grey’s Anatomy

ABC

20

Riverdale

The CW

