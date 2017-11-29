‘The X-Files’ 2018 Trailer: New Footage Includes Scully Kicking Ass and Mulder in a Tank Top — Watch

If you didn't quite understand what happened at the end of Season 10, Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny are here to explain it to you.

“The X-Files” is just five weeks away from the premiere of its eleventh season, so don’t be surprised to see more and more footage of what we might look forward to when the iconic sci-fi drama about FBI agents investigating the paranormal returns.

In the video below, stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny explain just what happened at the end of Season 10 — a cliffhanger ending that creator Chris Carter wrote without a guarantee of there being a Season 11 — before we get a quick look at footage from the season to come, including some truly creepy shots that invoke memories of the original series’ classic monster-of-the-week installments.

Beyond more glimpses of Anderson going full action hero, you very briefly see proof that the Lone Gunmen are back (in some form, at least), that the Cigarette-Smoking Man (William B. Davis) is up to no good, and that Mulder and Scully aren’t sleeping alone.

Season 11, greenlit for 10 episodes long as opposed to the six that ran as Season 10, will begin and end with mythology-driven episodes, sandwiching eight stand-alone case files written and directed by both new and veteran writers and directors. Returning cast includes Davis, Annabeth Gish, Lauren Ambrose, Robbie Amell, Veronica Cartwright, Chris Owens, and Dean Haglund.

“The X-Files” returns Wednesday, January 3, 2018 on Fox. Check out the video below.

