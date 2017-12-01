The IndieWire 2017-18 Awards Season Winners Guide

Stay updated on which films are taking home top honors from the season's major critics prizes, guild awards and more.

The 2017-18 awards season is in full swing after a handful of major announcements were made this week, including end-of-the-year picks from the National Board of Review, the New York Film Critics Circle, and the Gotham Awards. With so many critics groups, guilds and organizations set to make announcements over the next three months, IndieWire is putting together a guide to make all the awards season madness a little bit clearer.

Below you’ll find all of the films walking away with top honors this awards season. The guide will prove handy in determining which films are breaking out ahead of the pack with the most overall wins this awards season. The information will be updated with each new announcement made during the 2017-18 awards season.

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”

NBR Top Documentary

“A Fantastic Woman”

NBR Top Foreign Language Film

“A Ghost Story”

NBR Top Independent Film

“Baby Driver”

NBR Top Film

“Beatriz at Dinner”

NBR Top Independent Film

“BPM (Beats Per Minute)”

Best Foreign Language Film – New York Film Critics Circle

“Brigbsy Bear”

NBR Top Independent Film

“Brimstone & Glory”

NBR Top Documentary

“Call Me by Your Name”

Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet – New York Film Critics Circle

Breakthrough Performance for Timothée Chalamet – National Board of Review

NBR Top Film

Best Feature – Gotham Awards

Breakthrough Actor for Timothée Chalamet – Gotham Awards

“Coco”

Best Animated Film – New York Film Critics Circle

Best Animated Feature – National Board of Review

“The Disaster Artist”

Best Adapted Screenplay for Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber – National Board of Review

NBR Top Film

Best Actor for James Franco – Gotham Awards

“Downsizing”

NBR Top Film

“Dunkirk”

NBR Top Film

“Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars”

NBR Top Documentary

“Faces Places”

Best Non-Fiction Film – New York Film Critics Circle

NBR Top Documentary

“First They Killed My Father”

NBR Freedom of Expression Award – National Board of Review

“The Florida Project”

Best Director for Sean Baker – New York Film Critics Circle

Best Supporting Actor for Willem Dafoe – New York Film Critics Circle

Best Supporting Actor for Willem Dafoe – National Board of Review

NBR Top Film

“Foxtrot”

Best Foreign Language Film – National Board of Review

“Frantz”

NBR Top Foreign Language Film

“Get Out”

Best First Film – New York Film Critics Circle

Best Directorial Debut for Jordan Peele – National Board of Review

Best Ensemble – National Board of Review

NBR Top Film

Audience Award – Gotham Awards

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award for Jordan Peele – Gotham Awards

Best Screenplay for Jordan Peele – Gotham Awards

“Girls Trip”

Best Supporting Actress for Tiffany Haddish – New York Film Critics Circle

“Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS”

NBR Top Documentary

“Jane”

Best Documentary – National Board of Review

“Lady Bird”

Best Picture – New York Film Critics Circle

Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan – New York Film Critics Circle

Best Director for Greta Gerwig – National Board of Review

Best Supporting Actress for Laurie Metcalf – National Board of Review

NBR Top Film

Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan – Gotham Awards

“Lady Macbeth”

NBR Top Independent Film

“Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982 – 1992”

NBR Freedom of Expression Award – National Board of Review

“Logan”

NBR Top Film

“Logan Lucky”

NBR Top Independent Film

“Loveless”

NBR Top Foreign Language Film

“Loving Vincent”

NBR Top Independent Film

“Menashe”

NBR Top Independent Film

“Mudbound”

Best Cinematography for Rachel Morrison – New York Film Critics Circle

Special Jury Award for Ensemble Performance – Gotham Awards

“Norman: The Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer”

NBR Top Independent Film

“Patti Cake$”

NBR Top Independent Film

“Phantom Thread”

Best Screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson – New York Film Critics Circle

Best Original Screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson – National Board of Review

NBR Top Film

“The Post”

Best Film – National Board of Review

Best Actor for Tom Hanks – National Board of Review

Best Actress for Meryl Streep – National Board of Review

“Strong Island”

Best Documentary – Gotham Awards

“Summer 1993”

NBR Top Foreign Language Film

“The Square”

NBR Top Foreign Language Film

“Wind River”

NBR Top Independent Film

“Wonder Woman”

Spotlight Award for Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot – National Board of Review

