2018 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Bold Picks in Every Category

Predicting the Golden Globes is one of the trickier tasks for any TV awards prognosticator, but these shows have the best odds. (We think.)

Best Drama Series

“The Crown”

“The Deuce”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Game of Thrones”

“Stranger Things”

Spoiler: “This Is Us”

Since the above predictions feature three returning series and a virtual lock in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” there’s a lot of room for spoilers. Not only could “This Is Us” very easily land its second straight nod for Best Drama Series, but series like “Mindhunter,” “The Good Doctor,” “Ozark,” “Mr. Robot,” “Better Call Saul,” and, yes, even “The Leftovers” could find their way into the final five. The Golden Globes like spotlighting new series, which benefits shows like “Mindhunter” and “Ozark” which haven’t been crowned by other awards shows just yet. The Globes could be the first, but we’re betting they won’t be able to resist David Simon’s “The Deuce” — given that all-star cast — and last year’s winner, “The Crown.” “Game of Thrones” and “Stranger Things” are too popular to ignore, so perhaps this is the year with limited surprises in the drama category.

Best Comedy or Musical Series

“Black-ish”

“GLOW”

“Master of None”

“Veep”

“Will & Grace”

Spoiler: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association loves “Will & Grace.” The NBC sitcom racked up 27 Golden Globe nominations during its original run, and positive reviews combined with strong ratings mean the revival has a good shot of continuing the hot streak. Plus, with last year’s winner out of the running (“Atlanta” didn’t air new episodes in 2017), another favorite fading from favor (“Transparent”), and yet another likely ineligible (it seems “Mozart in the Jungle” Season 4 won’t be out in time), there’s a lot of room for new blood in the comedy race. “Master of None” will likely take advantage, and Netflix could very well steal Amazon’s two nomination slots if the HFPA loves “GLOW” as much as some expect. But “SMILF” is another option, as are “The Good Place,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Insecure.” Their taste is tricky to predict, especially with such a wide open field.

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

“Big Little Lies”

“Feud: Bette & Joan”

“The Sinner”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl”

“Twin Peaks”

Spoiler: “Fargo”

Is this the year no TV movies get in the race? It’s only happened once before this decade — in 2015 — but 2017 saw a particularly strong list of limited series and a notably weak number of TV movies. “The Wizard of Lies” might have the best shot at a nomination (and would certainly be the most deserving), but it will have to beat out at least seven heralded limited series to make the cut. The field is so impressive, popular entries like “Fargo,” “Black Mirror,” and “American Horror Story” aren’t even at the top of the pack. “Big Little Lies” and “Feud” lead the way, with hot summer series like “The Sinner” and “Twin Peaks” right behind them. And then there’s the critical darling “Top of the Lake: China Girl,” starring a slew of beloved actors and touting a prestige premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. It may not be a movie, but it still might edge them all out.

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

James Franco, “The Deuce”

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Spoiler: Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Listen, there’s no good reason Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”), Justin Theroux (“The Leftovers”), and Lee Pace (“Halt and Catch Fire”) shouldn’t be in the Top 5, but aside from Rhys (who was nominated last year), odds are very low the HFPA comes around to these three in their show’s waning hours. So let’s get excited about the newbies: Jason Bateman deserves some love for “Ozark,” especially his performance. James Franco is perhaps the most entertaining cast member on “The Deuce,” and Freddie Highmore is the only excellent aspect of “The Good Doctor.” Give them all the spotlight they deserve, and let the oft-heralded Liev Schreiber take a back seat. Just don’t cut Bob Odenkirk. The man is killing it on “Saul.”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Spoiler: Carrie Coon, “The Leftovers”

Here me out: Carrie Coon is a legitimate spoiler. Sure, the HFPA (and most other award shows) have ignored “The Leftovers,” but Coon has a slew of factors working in her favor. For one, she’s starring in “The Post,” a movie that should be up for a bunch of nominations at the Globes, and we know how the HFPA loves its guests pulling double duty. Second, she’s been everywhere this year: “The Leftovers,” “The Post,” “Fargo,” and a seven-week stage run in New York for “Mary Jane.” The trades even reviewed her play (and IndieWire was there, too), so clearly she’s a buzzy name this year. One could even argue, given her dominance of the stage, film, and television, Coon is our collective artistic culture’s most relevant actress in 2017. Will she crack the top five? We’ll see, but she’s certainly a contender.

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace”

Spoiler: Brandon Michael Hall, “The Mayor”

With Jeffrey Tambor’s (“Transparent”) auto-nomination negated by controversy, Nick Nolte (“Graves”) losing momentum, and Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) and Gail Garcia Bernal (“Mozart in the Jungle”) ineligible and probably ineligible, respectively, Anthony Anderson might be the only returning nominee in the category. That leaves four slots open for the taking and a lot of well-reviewed comedies looking to garner some extra positive publicity. Aziz Ansari seems like a safe bet, since he was up for “Master of None” in Season 1 (2016). Eric McCormack has been nominated five times for “Will & Grace,” so he’s a favorite. Larry David only has three Golden Globe nods for “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” but he might be HBO’s best bet at a slot in the category. And then there’s national treasure Ted Danson: 11 nominations, three wins, but his last one came in 2008. Can he get back in for “The Good Place”? On the back of rave reviews, you bet he can. That is, unless Brandon Michael Hall (“The Mayor”), Zach Galifianakis (“Baskets”), or Iain Armitage (“Young Sheldon”) can snag his spot.