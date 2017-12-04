2018 Oscar Predictions: Best Animated Short

Ten short films are shortlisted by the Academy’s Animations and Shorts branch to vie for the final five nominations for Best Animated Short Film. The shortlist includes Pixar’s “Lou,” written and directed by Dave Mullins. The short premiered at SXSW earlier this year and was shown in theaters ahead of “Cars 3.”
Here are the shortlisted animated shorts; no one will be deemed a frontrunner until I have seen it.
Frontrunner:
“Lou”
Director: Dave Mullins (Pixar Animation Studios)
Contenders:
“Cradle”
Director: Devon Manney(University of Southern California)
“Dear Basketball”
Director: Glen Keane (Glen Keane Productions)
“Fox and the Whale”
Director: Robin Joseph (Robin Joseph)
“Garden Party”
Director: Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon (MOPA)
“In a Heartbeat”
Director: Esteban Bravo and Beth David (Ringling College of Art and Design)
“Life Smartphone”
Director: Chenglin Xie (China Central Academy of Fine Arts)
“Lost Property Office”
Director: Daniel Agdag (8th in Line)
“Negative Space”
Director: Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata (Ikki Films)
“Revolting Rhymes”
Director: Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer (Magic Light Pictures)