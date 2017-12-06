2018 Oscar Predictions: Best Documentary Short

Among the frontrunners are viewable films from Netflix and The New York Times.

The Academy Documentary branch has winnowed down the eligible Short Subject contenders from 77 to ten films vying for five Oscar nominations. They have played countless film festivals, but had to win an award at a qualifying festival to be eligible.

The New York Times Op-Docs scored three entries, all viewable in full below: moving “116 Cameras” introduces a holocaust survivor willing to give testimony; “Alone” tells the story of a woman left behind when her fiancé goes to prison; and “Ten Meter Tower” hilariously reveals the reactions of a series of people trying to make themselves jump.

Last year Netflix won the Oscar for Syria documentary “White Helmets,” which was easily viewed on the site. This year’s entry, opioid epidemic expose “Heroine(e),” is also strong enough to win. “Edith + Eddie” is a heart-tugger about a bi-racial elderly couple struggling to stay together.

The 10 films are listed below in alphabetical order by title, with their production companies; no film will be deemed a frontrunner until I have seen it.

Frontrunners:

“116 Cameras,” Birdling Films

“Alone,” The New York Times

“Heroin(e),” A Netflix Original Documentary in association with The Center for Investigative Reporting, A Requisite Media Production

“Edith+Eddie,” Heart is Red and Kartemquin Films

“Ten Meter Tower,” Plattform Produktion

Contenders:

“Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405,” Stiefel & Co.

“Knife Skills,” TFL Films

Knife Skills Trailer from TFL Films LLC on Vimeo

“Kayayo – The Living Shopping Baskets,” Integral Film

“Ram Dass, Going Home,” Further Pictures

“Traffic Stop,” Q-Ball Productions