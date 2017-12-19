2018 Oscar Predictions: Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Gary Oldman's Winston Churchill is the one to beat this year.

The Oscar shortlist of seven in Makeup and Hairstyling includes the Oscar frontrunner: Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in Joe Wright’s “Darkest Hour,” which boasts extraordinary, fluid prosthetics from Kazuhiro Tsuji, as well as surprise upcoming Netflix release “Bright,” starring Will Smith.

Shut out of consideration are Guillermo del Toro’s “Shape of Water” featuring Doug Jones as a shapely aquatic river god, and Bill Condon’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

On Saturday, January 6, 2018, the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will view 10-minute excerpts from each of the seven shortlisted films before voting for the final three nominations to be announced on January 23.

Contenders are listed in alphabetical order; no movie will be deemed a frontrunner unless I have seen it.

Frontrunners:

“Darkest Hour”

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2”

“Wonder”

Contenders:

“Bright”

“Ghost in the Shell”

“I, Tonya”

“Victoria & Abdul”