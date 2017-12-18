2018 Oscar Predictions: Best Original Song

Movie and pop stars add luster to the movie songs in the Oscar running this year.

“Remember Me” from Disney/Pixar’s animated musical “Coco” is the likeliest winner of the Best Original Song Oscar to come along in a while (it’s written by “Let It Go” songwriters Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez). With this category, the Academy music branch tends to lean into musicals and major pop stars singing songs over the closing credits. This year, 70 songs are eligible for the Oscars.

Also on the musical front, Alan Menken, Howard Ashman & Tim Rice wrote the song “Evermore” for “Beauty and the Beast,” performed by Josh Groban, while “La La Land” lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Justin Paul wrote “This is Me” for “The Greatest Showman.”

Among established musicians, this year Sufjan Stevens wrote and sings “The Mystery of Love” for “Call My By Your Name,” while Elvis Costello sings haunting “You Shouldn’t Look at Me That Way” on the soundtrack for “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool,” and Oscar-winner Common (“Selma”) and Andra Day perform Oscar-winning songwriter Diane Warren’s “Stand Up for Something” for “Marshall.” The Roots’ Questlove and Tariq Trotter supplied the song “It Ain’t Fair” for “Detroit.”

Two actresses did double duty this year: Mary J. Blige writes and performs “Mighty River” for “Mudbound,” in which she stars, and “Murder on the Orient Express” star Michelle Pfeiffer warbles “Never Forget” for that film, with lyrics by director Kenneth Branagh.

Contenders are listed in alphabetical order; no movie is a frontrunner until I have seen it.

Frontrunners:

“Evermore” from “Beauty and the Beast”

“The Mystery of Love” from “Call My By Your Name”

“Remember Me” from “Coco”

“Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall”

“You Shouldn’t Look at Me That Way” from “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”

Contenders:

“It Ain’t Fair” from “Detroit”

“Mighty River” from “Mudbound”

“Never Forget” from “Murder on the Orient Express”

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”