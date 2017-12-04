2018 Oscars Announces Earlier Broadcast Time for Annual Awards Show

Somehow, it's only 90 days until Oscar Sunday.

With just ninety days to go before the annual event, ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have announced that the 90th Oscars telecast, set for Sunday, March 4, 2018, will now begin a full half-hour earlier than years past, kicking off at 8:00PM EST/5:00PM PST. Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the awards show, with producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd also returning to the broadcast.

The earlier start time will offer up the awards show a little more cushion when it comes to getting down to business, and can hopefully also provide both viewers and guests with the relief of an earlier end time. In years past, the ceremony has pushed way past the four-hour mark (the longest show to-date still stands at four hours and twenty-three minutes in 2002), even as most cable operators and stations schedule just three hours of content for Hollywood’s biggest event.

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

The Academy also unveiled a new promotional video for the annual event, which you can check out below:

