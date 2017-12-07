‘A Tale of Two Coreys’ Trailer: Corey Feldman and Corey Haim Are Used and Abused by Hollywood — Watch

Feldman produced the TV movie, which airs in January.

Lifetime has released the trailer for “A Tale of Two Coreys,” its upcoming original movie about Corey Feldman and Corey Haim’s ascent — and subsequent fall — in Hollywood. Executive produced by Feldman, the film looks to hold nothing back about the sexual abuse faced by the two friends as they tried to navigate their way through the film industry. Watch the trailer below.

Elijah Marcano and Scott Bosely play Feldman at two different stages of his life, with Justin Ellings and Casey Leach as Haim. As a third Corey’s most famous song thumps in the background, we see as the two meet each other as rising stars — and are quickly taken advantage of by higher-ups.

Paula Lindberg, B Howard, Patrick Muldoon, and Ashley Scott co-star in the film, which was directed by Steven Huffaker. “A Tale of Two Coreys” will air on Lifetime on January 6.