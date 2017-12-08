‘Alita: Battle Angel’ First Trailer: Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron Deliver a Blockbuster Manga

Yukito Kishiro’s acclaimed manga series takes a massively expensive trip to the big screen.

Robert Rodriguez has only gone blockbuster when crafting family action adventures like the “Spy Kids” franchise and “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl,” which means the upcoming “Alita: Battle Angel” could be a game-changer for his career.

“Alita” is based on Yukito Kishiro’s acclaimed manga series of the same name. The story is set in a post-apocalyptic future where an amnesiac cyborg trains to become a bounty hunter. Rosa Salazar, Mahershala Ali, Michelle Rodriguez, and Christoph Waltz star.

The project was first brought to James Cameron by none other than Guillermo del Toro, but the former’s work on “Avatar” kept him out of the director’s chair. Robert Rodriguez came on board in April 2016, with James Cameron remaining a producer. The budget is estimated between $175-$200 million.

20th Century Fox has set a July 20, 2018 release date. Watch the first trailer below.