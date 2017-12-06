‘All the Money in the World’: Sony Bolsters Ridley Scott Awards Campaign With Slew of Newly Announced Screenings

Ridley Scott's snappily re-shot J. Paul Getty movie isn't just complete, it's looking for some awards love, too.

After making the unprecedented decision to partially re-shoot his “All the Money in the World” in the minimum of time, director Ridley Scott appears to have completed the final edits in time to deliver the feature for not just its late December release date, but in time to launch a full-scale awards campaign.

“All the Money in the World” tells the story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the attempts made by his mother (Michelle Williams) and a former CIA operative (Mark Wahlberg) to bargain with his grandfather to get the money required to free him. The role of J. Paul Getty was originally played and completed by Kevin Spacey, but Scott decided to remove the actor from the movie after numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Christopher Plummer stepped in after previously auditioning for the part years ago.

Scott started re-shooting Spacey’s scenes with Plummer in them on November 20, but as Variety previously reported, on December 4, “a rough version of the film will be screened in New York for members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in order to qualify for Golden Globes consideration.” Golden Globe nominations will arrive on the morning of Monday, December 11.

It now appears as if the film is complete, as Sony’s For Your Consideration awards site has listed over a dozen screenings of the film for members of various awards bodies, starting on December 18 in cities including Los Angeles, New York, London, and San Francisco.

“All the Money in the World” is still set to open on December 22.

