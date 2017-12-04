‘Altered Carbon’ Trailer: There’s Life After Death in Netflix’s Sci-Fi Series, but It’s Not Like It Used to Be — Watch

Joel Kinnaman, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and James Purefoy star.

On behalf of PsychaSec, Netflix has released the trailer for “Altered Carbon,” a new sci-fi series premiering next year. Laeta Kalogridis created the show, which is based on Richard K. Morgan’s cyberpunk novel of the same name. Avail yourself of the trailer below.

Read More:The 7 Best Movies Coming to Netflix in December 2017

Here’s the premise: “Based on the classic cyberpunk noir novel by Richard K. Morgan, ‘Altered Carbon’ is an intriguing story of murder, love, sex, and betrayal, set more than 300 years in the future. Society has been transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent. Takeshi Kovacs is the lone surviving soldier in a group of elite interstellar warriors who were defeated in an uprising against the new world order. His mind was imprisoned, ‘on ice,’ for centuries until Laurens Bancroft, an impossibly wealthy, long-lived man, offers Kovacs the chance to live again. In exchange, Kovacs has to solve a murder … that of Bancroft himself.”

Joel Kinnaman, Renée Elise Goldsberry, James Purefoy, and Martha Higareda star in the series, the first season of which will consist of 10 episodes. “Altered Carbon” is available to stream on Netflix beginning February 2, 2018.