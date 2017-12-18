Amber Tamblyn, Asia Argento, and More React to Rose McGowan’s Criticism of Golden Globes Protestors’ ‘Hypocrisy’

McGowan's weekend disapproval of the planned protest brought out both famous supporters and detractors on Twitter.

Some of Hollywood’s most outspoken women are responding to actress and filmmaker Rose McGowan’s recent denunciation of Golden Globe nominees who reportedly plan on wearing black at next month’s ceremony to demonstrate against industry-wide sexual misconduct. On December 17, Amber Tamblyn published a four-tweet thread reacting to McGowan’s initial claim that Meryl Streep and others would show “hypocrisy” with their “silent protest.”

Tamblyn has written two New York Times op-eds (here and here) addressing the alleged inappropriate behavior of powerful men in Hollywood; McGowan publicly stated on October 12 that she was raped by Harvey Weinstein and has been a long-time supporter of abused and harassed women in the industry.

You don’t have to support and stand with us, but we stand and support you. You may take below the belt shots at us but we will not take them at you in return. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 17, 2017

And we stand together in this fight, shoulder to shoulder, weapon to weapon, woman to woman (and man), body to burned body. And our arms are open. And our hearts two fold. And our fire will be a universal scorch. Heed the mantra: #ChangeIsComing — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 17, 2017

Asia Argento, McGowan’s recent dinner companion and another Weinstein rape accuser, then wrote that Tamblyn should have called McGowan or tweeted directly to her friend’s attention; Tamblyn replied that they the thread had been proceeded by a lengthy phone discussion.

Asia, I did. I spoke to her for over an hour. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 17, 2017

McGowan’s onscreen sisters from “Charmed,” Alyssa Milano — who is credited for helping popularize the #MeToo movement — and Holly Marie Combs both answered Tamblyn as well.

I stand by every woman in the pursuit of permanent change and gender equality. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 17, 2017

You just did to @rosemcgowan what you claim you don’t support her doing to others. Every activist for every cause the world over has different methods but share a common and more important message that should remain the same. And undiluted above all else. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) December 17, 2017



Also coming to McGowan’s defense was Dylan Farrow, author of a recent LA Times op-ed questioning why the #MeToo movement hasn’t stopped the film community from collaborating with her estranged, adoptive father, Woody Allen. In the early ’90s, Farrow contends that Allen sexually assaulted her, when she was just seven years old. Dylan Farrow is the sister of Ronan Farrow, The New Yorker writer who convinced Argento and others to go on-record accusing Weinstein of rape.

Respectfully, I do think @rosemcgowan makes an important point. If the goal is to effect change and take a stand, what is needed now are brave actions from powerful allies. For people like us, Hollywood’s voice is more important than their dress. Without it we will be forgotten. — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) December 18, 2017

The Golden Globes will take place on Sunday, January 7 at the Beverly Hilton.

