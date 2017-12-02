‘André the Giant’ Trailer: The Eighth Wonder of the World Has His Story Told by HBO and Bill Simmons — Watch

The documentary will air next spring.

Anybody want a trailer? HBO has released one for “André the Giant,” an upcoming documentary about, you guessed it, André The Giant. Jason Hehir is directing the film, which is being executive produced by noted pro-wrestling enthusiast Bill Simmons. Watch the teaser trailer below.

“He was a god — literally the biggest celebrity in the world,” we hear via voiceover. “He is at once a real human but, at the same time, a mythological figure.” The wrestler-turned-actor, born André René Roussimoff, was bodyslammed by Hulk Hogan in front of 93,000 screaming Hulkamaniacs at the Silverdome in the main event of WrestleMania III; he also appeared in “The Princess Bride” and “Conan the Destroyer,” among other films.

“Everyone who ever crossed paths with him has an Andre story — and usually four or five,” Simmons has said. “I’m delighted to join forces with [director] Jason Hehir and WWE so we can capture Andre’s amazing story once and for all.” The documentary will air on HBO next spring.