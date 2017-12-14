Anna Kendrick Was Told ‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast Needed ‘Tighter’ Costumes and to ‘Show More Skin’

"That's not why people are coming to see the movie," Kendrick says about receiving ill-advised notes from "people at the top."

The “Pitch Perfect” franchise has made a killing at the box office thanks to its clever song mashups and female-charged ensemble, but that hasn’t stopped “people at the top” of Universal Pictures from giving some controversial notes.

Anna Kendrick recently told Harper’s Bazaar that the cast was requested to wear “tighter” costumes and show more skin, despite the fact that the franchise has largely succeeded with fans and audiences by not over-sexualizing its female characters.

“It’s funny – whenever we do the wardrobe fittings I feel like we get notes from the top saying they should be tighter and sexier and show more skin,” Kendrick said. “And I’m like, that’s not why people are coming to see the movie. They definitely aren’t showing up because of our sex appeal. It’s nice that audiences are interested in seeing a movie of misfits and girls of different shapes and sizes.”

Kendrick reprises her role as Becca in the final installment, “Pitch Perfect 3,” out in theaters December 22. The request for the cast to look sexier is ironic considering that a major set piece in the first sequel was a performance where the singing group bombed on stage by trying to act in a more sexual manner. As Kendrick notes, “sex appeal” has never been the draw for the franchise.