‘Annihilation’ New Trailer: Natalie Portman Leads A Mind-Bending Science-Fiction Survival Mission

The director of "Ex Machina" returns with one of the most anticipated movies of 2018.

We often have to wait until the fall to check out our most anticipated auteur-driven films of any given year, but that won’t be the cast with 2018. The year is going to start with a bang thanks to “Ex Machina” director Alex Garland, who is set to return to theaters with the science-fiction mind-bender “Annihilation” in February.

The movie is adapted from the Jeff VanderMeer novel of the same name and stars Natalie Portman as a biologist who heads a mission into an environmental disaster zone in order to figure out what happened to her ailing husband. Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson, and Oscar Isaac co-star. The latter worked with Garland on “Ex Machina.”

“Annihilation” opens in theaters February 23, 2018 via Paramount Pictures. Watch the new trailer below.