‘The Big Sick’ Star Holly Hunter Readies for Career Achievement Award at Palm Springs

– The 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) will present Holly Hunter with the Career Achievement Award at its annual Film Awards Gala. Past recipients of the Career Achievement Award include Annette Bening, Glenn Close, Kevin Costner, Bruce Dern, Robert Duvall, Clint Eastwood, Sally Field, Morgan Freeman, Samuel L. Jackson, and Lynn Redgrave.

“Holly Hunter’s career is filled with many memorable performances including her Academy Award-winning role in ‘The Piano’ as well as other films including ‘Broadcast News,’ ‘The Firm,’ ‘The Incredibles’ and more,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner in an official statement. “In her recent film ‘The Big Sick,’ she brings comedy and poignancy as a mother coping with her daughter’s coma, while bonding with her daughter’s ex-boyfriend. It is our great honor to present the Career Achievement Award to Holly Hunter.”

The Film Awards Gala, hosted by Mary Hart, will be held Tuesday, January 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The Festival runs January 4 – 15, 2018.

– PSIFF will also present Gary Oldman with the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor at its annual Film Awards Gala for his performance in “Darkest Hour.” Oldman received the International Star Award at the 2012 Palm Springs International Film festival. Past actor recipients of the Desert Palm Achievement Award include Casey Affleck, Jeff Bridges, Bradley Cooper, Daniel Day-Lewis, Colin Firth, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Brad Pitt, and Eddie Redmayne.

“Gary Oldman brings to screen one of the most powerful performances of this year as Winston Churchill in ‘Darkest Hour.’ Portraying Britain’s steadfast leader during the tumultuous era of World War II, he has already earned rave reviews from critics and is sure to garner awards attention this season,” said Matzner. “The Palm Springs International Film Festival is honored to present Gary Oldman with this year’s Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor.”

– PSIFF will also present Allison Janney with the Spotlight Award – Actress at its annual Film Awards Gala for her performance in “I, Tonya.” Past recipients of the Spotlight Award include Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Andrew Garfield, Helen Hunt, Rooney Mara, Julia Roberts, and J.K. Simmons.

“Allison Janney delivers a knock-out performance as Tonya Harding’s mother LaVona Golden in ‘I, Tonya.’ The usually charming Janney takes a compellingly dark turn as Tonya’s abusive, alcoholic mother,” said Matzner. “For this outstanding performance, which is sure to garner awards attention, it is an honor to present Allison Janney with the Spotlight Award.”

– PSIFF will also present the film “The Shape of Water” with the Vanguard Award at its annual Film Awards Gala. The award is presented to the film’s cast and director and recognizes its outstanding ensemble. Scheduled to attend are Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins; Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer; Doug Jones; director, writer, and producer Guillermo del Toro and producer J. Miles Dale.

– The Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced today the recipients of the 2018 Virtuosos Award, presented by UGG. The Virtuosos Award, an honor created to recognize a select group of talent who have distinguished themselves through breakthrough performances in film this past year – will be presented to: Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”), Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”), Hong Chau (“Downsizing”), John Boyega (“Detroit”), Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick”), Mary J. Blige (“Mudbound”), and Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”).

“2017 has seen a variety of breakout performances,” said Roger Durling, Executive Director of SBIFF. “We are thrilled to celebrate this diverse group of actors who have earned their place as some of the most talented individuals working in the industry today.” Netflix Prior recipients for the award include Dev Patel, Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Ruth Negga, Alicia Vikander, Rosamund Pike, J.K. Simmons, Eddie Redmayne, Quvenzhane Wallis, Rooney Mara, Melissa McCarthy, Andrew Garfield, John Hawkes, Hailee Steinfeld, Jacki Weaver, Carey Mulligan, Saoirse Ronan, Gabourey Sidibe, Casey Affleck, Marion Cotillard, Viola Davis, Sally Hawkins, Richard Jenkins, Melissa Leo, Ellen Page, Amy Ryan, Michael Shannon, Brie Larson, Jared Leto, and June Squibb. The festival recently announced that it will honor Judi Dench with the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film, Willem Dafoe with the Cinema Vanguard Award, and Gary Oldman with the Maltin Modern Master Award, with additional festival honorees to be announced. The award presentation, which will be moderated for the eighth year by Dave Karger, will take place February 3, 2018, at the Arlington Theatre during the 33rd edition of the festival, which runs January 31 to February 10, 2018. Read More:Gotham Awards for ‘Call Me by Your Name’ and ‘Get Out’ Are Good News For Oscar Odds

– The New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) will present the 38th Annual Muse Awards gala luncheon on Thursday, December 14 at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel.

This year, the Muse Awards include three of the most extraordinary women in the business: Laura Dern, Amy Emmerich, and Judith Light. Regina K. Scully, Founder and CEO of Artemis Rising Foundation, will receive the 12th Annual Loreen Arbus Changemaker Award. The first-ever Nancy Malone Directing Award will be awarded to New York City native, Julie Dash. The second new award this year is from the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media & Entertainment (MOME), where Commissioner Julie Menin will honor powerhouse actress Alysia Reiner with a “Made in NY” Award, in recognition of her multifaceted career in film and television – both on camera and off.

Established in 2006, the Made in NY Awards celebrate excellence in New York City’s creative community, and recognize the achievements of individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the City’s entertainment and digital media industries. Other recent honorees include Michael K. Williams, Light, and Aziz Ansari.

– The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced today that groundbreaking television and film producer, Ryan Murphy, will be honored with the Guild’s 2018 Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television, recognizing the Emmy-winning producer’s outstanding contributions to the television industry. Murphy will receive the award at the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards presented by Cadillac on January 20, 2018 at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

Producers Guild Awards Chairs Donald De Line and Amy Pascal said in an official statement, “Being a prolific producer is itself an achievement. But it takes a truly unique talent like Ryan Murphy to forge a producing career that touches so many different genres—from horror, to comedy, to musicals, to fact-based drama—and infuse them all with such distinctive voice and passion. In addition to his many other credits, Ryan is even a former producer of the Producers Guild Awards itself, which makes the opportunity to honor him this year even more special.” James L. Brooks was the 2017 recipient of the PGA’s Norman Lear Award. Previous honorees include Shonda Rhimes, Mark Gordon, Chuck Lorre, J.J. Abrams, Dick Wolf, Jerry Bruckheimer, Lorne Michaels, David L. Wolper, Aaron Spelling, Carsey/Werner/Mandabach, Steven Bochco, David E. Kelley, Mark Burnett, and Norman Lear, himself. Read More:Critics’ Choice Awards Moves Back to Mid-January Date, Rejecting Last Year’s Earlier Timeline – The Toronto Film Critics Association has announced that Inuk director, producer,and writer Zacharias Kunuk is the recipient of this year’s Technicolor Clyde Gilmour Award. The TFCA thanks Technicolor Creative Services for enabling the Technicolor Clyde Gilmour Award recipient to give $50,000 in services to a filmmaker of their choosing. Kunuk will announce his designate in the days to come.

“I am very honoured to have won this,” said Kunuk. “I wasn’t expecting it. I am so surprised. Thank you.”

The Technicolor Clyde Gilmour Award recognizes a Canadian industry figure who has made a substantial and outstanding contribution to the advancement and/or history of Canadian cinema. This includes, but is not limited to writers, directors, producers, distributors, actors, academics, cinematographers and technicians.

– Oldman will also receive this year’s Distinguished Artisan Award at the 5th Annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) celebrating his prolific acting career and the plethora of characters he embraces. The black-tie awards gala, honoring both make-up artists and hair stylists outstanding achievements in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater, returns to the NOVO in L.A. Live on Saturday, February 24, 2018.

Said Susan Cabral-Ebert, President of IATSE Local 706, “We are thrilled to present our Distinguished Artisan statue to one of the most creative and celebrated actors of his generation, Gary Oldman. Gary is known as a chameleon, an actor who changes his appearance, his voice, everything about himself from film to film. He has worked with the finest artisans in the world, he collaborates with the team and probably knows more about make-up and hair than any other actor. When you consider the hundreds and hundreds of hours he has spent allowing us to transform him, we are delighted to present him with our Distinguished Artisan Award to show our appreciation.”

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild’s Distinguished Artisan Award is given to those whose body of work in the film industry was richly enhanced by the consistent collaboration of make-up and hair styling artistry creating memorable characters throughout their career. Previous recipients include Johnny Depp, Ryan Murphy, and Guillermo del Toro.

