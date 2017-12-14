Awards Spotlight: IndieWire Celebrates the Year’s Best Films With James Franco, Guillermo Del Toro, and More

The annual IndieWire Awards Season Spotlight series is presented by Xfinity.

Today, we launch Indiewire’s annual IndieWire Awards Season Spotlight series, presented by Xfinity. We’ve recognized many of the great films produced in 2017 across two dozen candid video interviews. The IndieWire team talked to a fantastic range of talent, including Golden Globes and SAG nominees Gary Oldman and Saorise Ronan, Gotham Awards winners James Franco and Timothee Chalamet, and Globes-nominated filmmakers Angelina Jolie and Guillermo Del Toro. Over the next month, we’ll unveil them all.

In addition to our sponsors at Xfinity, major thanks to our production team who include Adrien Fulle and Holly Dillon from the Variety Content Studio, IndieWire Awards editor Anne Thompson, and Nikki Ganz and Jackson Stahl from Nik & Jax Productions.

The full list of IndieWire Awards Season Spotlight participants follows, listed in alphabetical order. Click here to see all of the interviews.

Sean Baker, “The Florida Project”

Claes Bang, “The Square”

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Timothy Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sofia Coppola, “The Beguiled”

Guillermo Del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Emily V. Gordon, “The Big Sick”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Stronger”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me By Your Name”

Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”

Angelina Jolie, “First They Killed My Father”

Jason Mitchell, “Mudbound”

Kumail Nanjiani, “The Big Sick”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Dee Rees, “Mudbound”

Saorise Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Robert Pattinson, “Good Time”

Loung Ung, “First They Killed My Father”

Daniela Vega, “A Fantastic Woman”

Denis Villeneuve, “Blade Runner”