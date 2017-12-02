Obama/Biden Bromance ‘Barry & Joe: The Animated Series’ in the Works With Help From Conan O’Brien

The besties will "bromance the multiverse as they try and save us from ourselves."

The storied bromance between Barack Obama and Joe Biden reached new heights last week when 44 tweeted a happy-birthday message to his veep in meme form. It’ll soon get even more serious courtesy of “Barry & Joe: The Animated Series,” a new show in development that counts Conan O’Brien among its executive producers.

Creator Adam Reid describes the project as a “bromantic comedy” and raised more than $100,000 on Kickstarter to finance the pilot. Here’s the premise for the show, which finds the two world leaders “bromancing the multiverse as they try and save us from ourselves”:

“Moments after the inauguration of the forty-fifth President, Barack Obama and his best friend Joe Biden were escorted to a secret lab, run by a team of the world’s greatest scientists and occasionally Elon Musk. “Obama and Biden were asked to take off all of their clothes and hold very still in a fetal position until they felt a painful tingling sensation. “They would awake to find themselves inside of their younger selves. Driven to find each other, and together, change history for the better. “Their only guide on this journey is Neil deGrasse Tyson. A brilliant scientist from the present who appears in the form of an augmented reality that only they can see and hear. “And so they find themselves leaping throughout their own lifetime. Looking for the best in people… Striving to right injustice wherever they find it. Forever hoping that their next jump in time will take them to a future that’s not scary and fucked up. “A world which they can proudly call…home.”