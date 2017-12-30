Barry Jenkins Loves ‘Call Me by Your Name’, a ‘Supremely Delicate and Humane Work’

Barry Jenkins has never been shy about sharing his admiration for other filmmakers’ work, and now the “Moonlight” co-writer/director is giving some love to “Call Me by Your Name.” Luca Guadagnino’s romantic drama has won acclaim since premiering at Sundance earlier this year and has emerged in recent months as an awards-season favorite.
In a series of tweets, Jenkins called the film a “supremely delicate and humane work” that’s “elegant and brilliant in its modesty.” Here’s his full thread:
Refreshing to see a work that aligns curiosity, fear and courage side by side, image to image, human beings drifting from one emotion to the next and back, revealing and retreating from themselves, from life; all of us capable of so much, but allowing ourselves so very little.
And I’m glad I waited to see it in a theatre. Had no idea it was shot on emulsion. I may be reaching, but there’s a tension between the grain and the focus here. A delicate tension for sure. A struggle to resolve. A fleeting, elegiac struggle to resolve.
A supremely delicate and humane work. Elegant and brilliant in its modesty. For in this film Luca has gotten to the essence of a clear principle: there are few things more profound than the evolution of a human heart. And there’s no more direct way to access one’s true self.
To that end, it was not lost on me that in a film titled CALLED ME BY YOUR NAME, the last word spoken was….
