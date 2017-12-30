Barry Jenkins Loves ‘Call Me by Your Name’, a ‘Supremely Delicate and Humane Work’

The "Moonlight" director shares his praise on Twitter.

Barry Jenkins has never been shy about sharing his admiration for other filmmakers’ work, and now the “Moonlight” co-writer/director is giving some love to “Call Me by Your Name.” Luca Guadagnino’s romantic drama has won acclaim since premiering at Sundance earlier this year and has emerged in recent months as an awards-season favorite.

In a series of tweets, Jenkins called the film a “supremely delicate and humane work” that’s “elegant and brilliant in its modesty.” Here’s his full thread: