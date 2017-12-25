Barry Jenkins Doesn’t Get How ‘BPM (Beats Per Minute)’ Got Snubbed at the Oscars: ‘How is This Not the Film of the Moment?’

"I truly don’t know what to make of it all," Jenkins says of the "extraordinary" French drama being left off the Oscar shortlist this year.

When the Academy released its shortlist of 9 films still in the running for the Best Foreign Language Oscar, one of the most glaring omissions was Robin Campillos’ “BPM (Beats Per Minute).” The French drama was perhaps the most acclaimed Palme d’Or contender at Cannes and earned rave reviews, so much so that some pegged “BPM” as the Oscar frontrunner. Alas, a nomination was not meant to be.

Barry Jenkins was catching up on “BPM” on Christmas Eve, and it quickly became obvious to him that the movie’s Oscar omission made no sense whatsoever. The Oscar-winning screenwriter and director of “Moonlight” took to Twitter to heap praise on Campillo’s work and express how much he didn’t understand how a film like “BPM” could fail to make the Oscar shortlist.

Read Jenkins’ thoughts on “BPM” in the Twitter thread below.

Fuuuuuuuuuuug I just had to pause BPM because this scene just destroyed me. DE…..STROYED. I shouldn’t drink because it’s late but I need to room service a glass of something before I head back in. Damn. — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) December 24, 2017

No, the very simple scene where they’re discussing moving in together. The patience and sensitivity of the dialogue, so many layers in what’s said, such care. And the juxtaposition with what’s visually occurring on screen. I have my wine now. I needed it after that. WOW — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) December 24, 2017

So… BPM is pretty damn extraordinary — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) December 24, 2017

Between SUGARMAN so soundly besting HOW TO SURVIVE A PLAGUE and this not even making the shortlist, I truly don’t know what to make of it all…. — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) December 24, 2017

And while it is IMPORTANT AS HELL, especially right now, to see a film based on factual events featuring YOUNG PEOPLE literally fighting for their lives, fighting for all our lives honestly, against bigotry and bigoted bureaucratic policy (not to mention corporate greed)… — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) December 24, 2017

…while all that is super important and SUPER relevant for folks young and old NOW to see embedded within a work of art… just the symbolic importance and POWER of a body recognizing and showcasing THAT in and of itself… — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) December 24, 2017

…BPM is also just a really terrific damn film. And it’s deceptive because the “beats” are so very big and “dramatic” and yet… there’s so much of what seasoned dimplomats refer to as “soft power” at play. Little gestures of the eye (the characters’ and ours) that flutter by — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) December 24, 2017

Obviously I loved it. And I just wonder how this not THE film of the moment? Is it because we’re shown cum on a dying man’s chest? We placed it in the sand in Moonlight because that felt true and natural in the environment but… maybe @guylodge has a point 👀 — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) December 24, 2017

But here we are: the artists continue on and so I can only thank Robin Campillo and everyone for making this wonderful film. As someone who’s mother was diagnosed HIV+ in the early 90s and IS STILL WITH US, I’m biased and thankful for ACT UP and this moving testament to them 🙌🏿 — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) December 25, 2017

