Barry Jenkins Doesn’t Get How ‘BPM (Beats Per Minute)’ Got Snubbed at the Oscars: ‘How is This Not the Film of the Moment?’

"I truly don’t know what to make of it all," Jenkins says of the "extraordinary" French drama being left off the Oscar shortlist this year.

4 hours ago

When the Academy released its shortlist of 9 films still in the running for the Best Foreign Language Oscar, one of the most glaring omissions was Robin Campillos’ “BPM (Beats Per Minute).” The French drama was perhaps the most acclaimed Palme d’Or contender at Cannes and earned rave reviews, so much so that some pegged “BPM” as the Oscar frontrunner. Alas, a nomination was not meant to be.

Barry Jenkins was catching up on “BPM” on Christmas Eve, and it quickly became obvious to him that the movie’s Oscar omission made no sense whatsoever. The Oscar-winning screenwriter and director of “Moonlight” took to Twitter to heap praise on Campillo’s work and express how much he didn’t understand how a film like “BPM” could fail to make the Oscar shortlist.

Read Jenkins’ thoughts on “BPM” in the Twitter thread below.

