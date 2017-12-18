Berlin Film Festival 2018: Gus Van Sant and Benoît Jacquot Join Early Competition Lineup

The Berlin Film Festival has announced the first group of films slated to compete for the Golden Bear, the festival’s top prize, including new titles from Gus Van Sant and Benoît Jacquot. Heading to Berlinale after its Sundance premiere is Van Sant’s “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot,” a biopic about quadriplegic cartoonist John Callahan starring Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill and Rooney Mara. Jacquot, best known for 2012’s “Farewell, My Queen,” will premiere his remake of the the 1962 Jeanne Moreau vehicle “Eva,” starring Isabelle Huppert and Gaspard Ulliel. The previously announced opening night film is Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs,” which will also play in competition.
Two Berlinale Special Galas have also been unveiled: Isabel Coixet’s “The Bookshop” and Lars Kraume’s “Das Schweigende Klassenzimmer.” The 2018 Berlin International Film festival runs from February 15 to February 25.
Here is the full list of additions to the lineup:
Competition
“Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot”
U.S.
By Gus Van Sant
International premiere
“Dovlatov”
Russian Federation/ Poland/Serbia
By Alexey German Jr
World premiere
“Eva”
France
By Benoit Jacquot
World premiere
“Figlia Mia”
Italy/Germany/Switzerland
By Laura Bispuri
World premiere
“In Den Gängen”
Germany
By Thomas Stuber
World premiere
“Mein Bruder Heißt Robert Und Ist Ein Idiot”
Germany
By Philip Gröning
World premiere
“Twarz”
Poland
By Małgorzata Szumowska
World premiere
BERLINALE SPECIAL GALAS
“The Bookshop”
Spain/United Kingdom/Germany
By Isabel Coixet
German premiere
“Das Schweigende Klassenzimmer”
Germany
By Lars Kraume
World premiere