Berlin Film Festival 2018: Gus Van Sant and Benoît Jacquot Join Early Competition Lineup

Isabelle Huppert heads to the Berinale in Benoît Jacquot's "Eva."

The Berlin Film Festival has announced the first group of films slated to compete for the Golden Bear, the festival’s top prize, including new titles from Gus Van Sant and Benoît Jacquot. Heading to Berlinale after its Sundance premiere is Van Sant’s “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot,” a biopic about quadriplegic cartoonist John Callahan starring Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill and Rooney Mara. Jacquot, best known for 2012’s “Farewell, My Queen,” will premiere his remake of the the 1962 Jeanne Moreau vehicle “Eva,” starring Isabelle Huppert and Gaspard Ulliel. The previously announced opening night film is Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs,” which will also play in competition.

Two Berlinale Special Galas have also been unveiled: Isabel Coixet’s “The Bookshop” and Lars Kraume’s “Das Schweigende Klassenzimmer.” The 2018 Berlin International Film festival runs from February 15 to February 25.

Here is the full list of additions to the lineup:

Competition

“Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot”

U.S.

By Gus Van Sant

International premiere

“Dovlatov”

Russian Federation/ Poland/Serbia

By Alexey German Jr

World premiere

“Eva”

France

By Benoit Jacquot

World premiere

“Figlia Mia”

Italy/Germany/Switzerland

By Laura Bispuri

World premiere

“In Den Gängen”

Germany

By Thomas Stuber

World premiere

“Mein Bruder Heißt Robert Und Ist Ein Idiot”

Germany

By Philip Gröning

World premiere

“Twarz”

Poland

By Małgorzata Szumowska

World premiere

BERLINALE SPECIAL GALAS

“The Bookshop”

Spain/United Kingdom/Germany

By Isabel Coixet

German premiere

“Das Schweigende Klassenzimmer”

Germany

By Lars Kraume

World premiere