New Film Critics Group Separates Best Director Category Between Men and Women for 2017 Nominations

“The Shape of Water” leads the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society nominations with 11, while “Lady Bird” has nine.

The nominations for the 1st Annual Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society (LAOFCS) Awards were announced Monday afternoon, recognizing a total of 10 films in the Best Picture category and nominating over 40 films across the overall categories.

Among the standouts are Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” which leads the nominations with 11 nods, followed by Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” with nine and Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” with eight.

In an unprecedented move, the LAOFCS has made the decision to split the Best Director into two sections: Best Female and Best Male Director. “There has been so much conversation about the power of female filmmakers and we wanted to embrace it,” Scott Mantz, one of the founders of the LAOFCS, said in a statement.

This decision positions the LAOFCS as the first critic group ever to feature two Directing categories. Nominees for Best Female Director are Dee Rees, Greta Gerwig, Kathryn Bigelow, Patty Jenkins, and Sofia Coppola. Nominees for Best Male Director are Christopher Nolan, Guillermo del Toro, Jordan Peele, Luca Guadagnino, and Steven Spielberg.

“There is a Best Actor and Best Actress category as well as Best Supporting Actor and Actress, so why not have a Best Male Director and Best Female Director category?” asked co-founder Scott Menzel.

It is noteworthy that the array of nominees comprise small art-house films as well as highly successful blockbusters. There is a Best Blockbuster category as well as a Best Independent Film. The former includes films like “Wonder Woman” and “Logan,” while the latter includes indies like “The Big Sick,” “A Ghost Story,” and “Colossal.”

Other interesting categories include Best Animated/Visual Effect Performance, Best Stunt Work, and Best Performance by an Actor or Actress Under 23 Years Old.

The winners will be announced at the LAOFCS Awards Ceremony on Jan. 3, 2018.

Read through the complete list of nominees below:

BEST PICTURE

“The Big Sick”

“Colossal”

“Call Me By Your Name”

“Get Out”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

“Molly’s Game”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

BEST FEMALE DIRECTOR

Dee Rees, “Mudbound”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Kathryn Bigelow, “Detroit”

Patty Jenkins, “Wonder Woman”

Sofia Coppola, “The Beguiled”

BEST MALE DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Luca Guadagnino, “Call Me By Your Name”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

BEST ANIMATED / VISUAL EFFECT PERFORMANCE

Andy Serkis, “War for the Planet of the Apes”

Doug Jones, “The Shape of Water”

Dan Stevens, “Beauty and the Beast”

BEST EDITING

“Baby Driver”

“Dunkirk”

“I, Tonya”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

BEST SCORE

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

BEST STUNT WORK

“Atomic Blonde”

“Baby Driver”

“Dunkirk”

“John Wick: Chapter 2”

“Wonder Woman”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR OR ACTRESS UNDER 23 YEARS OLD

Brooklynn Prince, “The Florida Project”

Dafne Keen, “Logan”

Jacob Tremblay, “Wonder”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”

BEST SCI-FI/HORROR

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Get Out”

“It”

“It Comes at Night”

“The Shape of Water”

BEST ACTION/WAR

“Baby Driver”

“Dunkirk”

“Logan”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

“Wonder Woman”

BEST COMEDY/MUSICAL

“The Big Sick”

“The Disaster Artist”

“Girls Trip”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Kogonada, “Columbus”

Geremy Jasper, “Patti Cake$”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

BEST INDEPENDENT FILM

“The Big Sick”

“Colossal”

“A Ghost Story”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

BEST BLOCKBUSTER

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Dunkirk”

“Logan”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

“Wonder Woman”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bruno Delbonnel, “Darkest Hour”

Dan Laustsen, “The Shape of Water”

Hoyte van Hoytema, “Dunkirk”

Rachel Morrison, “Mudbound”

Roger Deakins, “Blade Runner 2049”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

“Wonder Woman”

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“An Inconvenient Sequel”

“Jane”

“Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond”

“Step”

“Whose Streets?”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“BPM,” France

“First They Killed My Father,” Cambodia

“In the Fade,” Germany

“The Square,” Sweden

“Thelma,” Norway

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”

“The LEGO Batman Movie”

“Loving Vincent”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani, “The Big Sick”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”

Luca Guadagnino, James Ivory, & Walter Fasano, “Call Me by Your Name”

Michael H. Weber & Scott Neustadter, “The Disaster Artist”

Scott Frank, James Mangold, & Michael Green, “Logan”

Virgil Williams & Dee Rees, “Mudbound”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Tiffany Haddish, “Girls Trip”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Idris Elba, “Molly’s Game”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Call Me By Your Name”

Patrick Stewart, “Logan”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Williem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

BEST ACTRESS

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

BEST ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”