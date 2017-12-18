Back to IndieWire

The Best TV Lines of 2017: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘The Leftovers,’ and More of the Year’s Most Memorable Quotes

Led by Variety TV Critic Mo Ryan and Uproxx's Alan Sepinwall, Twitter collectively selected the best quotes from the year in television.

Dec 18, 2017 5:12 pm

THE GOOD PLACE -- "Janet and Michael" Episode 207 -- Pictured: Ted Danson as Michael -- (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)

Colleen Hayes/NBC

As best of the year lists roll out across the internet, TV critics and fans are reflecting on everything they loved about the year in television. From their favorite shows to their favorite performances and even the most shocking moments, nearly every aspect of the small screen is admired — typically, in list form.

But while plenty of lists double up across various websites through a multitude of voices, one list is built collectively and shared immediately: the best TV lines of 2017.

Spearheaded each year by Variety TV Critic Mo Ryan, the annual tradition of honoring the best quotes of the year began early Monday afternoon with the hashtag #BestTVLines2017 and Ryan’s first selection:

The quote — “Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me.” — comes from the third episode of “Game of Thrones” Season 7, when Lady Olenna Tyrell tells Jaime Lannister she killed his son, Joffrey. It’s a mic drop moment and, when reintroduced on Twitter, one that set off a flurry of equally memorable quotes.

“Game of Thrones,” “The Good Place,” “The Leftovers,” “Twin Peaks,” “Stranger Things,” and “Big Little Lies” all proved to be popular picks, but plenty of lesser known shows were highlighted as well.

Below, IndieWire has gathered some of the best quotes (with an eye toward our readers’ favorite programs), but everyone is encouraged to take to Twitter and sound off with their own favorites. Use the hashtag #BestTVLines2017, a photo or gif if you prefer, and keep an eye out for catchy lines from shows you may have missed: Who knows how you’ll find your next favorite program?

