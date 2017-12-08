‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Set at HBO: Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman to Star, Andrea Arnold to Direct

David E. Kelley will write the seven-episode sequel season to HBO's Emmy-winning limited series.

“Big Little Lies” is officially coming back. After months of speculation over whether or not the hit limited series would return, HBO has officially given the green light to Season 2.

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are set to star. No other cast members have been confirmed, but the “most of the cast is expected to return and negotiations are underway.”

David E. Kelley — who wrote all of Season 1 — will pen Season 2, as well, “partially” based on a story by the book’s author (and series producer) Liane Moriarty. But he’ll be working with a new director: Andrea Arnold will direct all seven episodes of Season 2. She replaces Jean-Marc Vallee, who won an Emmy for directing Season 1, but expressed disinterest in returning for more episodes.

Vallee remains attached as an executive producer, along with Kidman, Witherspoon, Kelley, and Arnold. Arnold has significant television experience as a director. She’s directed multiple episodes of “Transparent” and “I Love Dick,” but perhaps most exciting is her challenging and specific film work. She’s an Oscar winner (for her short film “Wasp”), and she’s taken home the Cannes Jury Prize three times: in 2006 for “Red Road,” in 2009 for “Fish Tank,” and most recently in 2016 for “American Honey.”

“I’m excited to announce the return of ‘Big Little Lies,'” said Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming, in a statement. “David Kelley wrote beautiful scripts and Reese and Nicole were, once again, a force to be reckoned with, reuniting the cast and recruiting the talented Andrea Arnold to direct. We look forward to working with this amazing group of artists.”

HBO provided the following official logline for Season 2:

The subversive, darkly comedic drama “Big Little Lies” will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing back this talented team of artists,” Reese Witherspoon said in a statement. “It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them. I’m beyond excited to be working with talented and acclaimed director Andrea Arnold who will be at the helm. Andrea’s unique storytelling style will be a welcome addition to the filmmaking team.”

“This is inspired by the overwhelming response by audiences around the world, conceived once again by Liane Moriarty, realized by David Kelley and now in the hands of visionary filmmaker Andrea Arnold,” Nicole Kidman said in the same statement. “What a journey this has been. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to keep exploring these female characters and make this series with my friends.”

“Big Little Lies” won eight Emmys in September and was nominated for 16 overall. Kidman won, along with co-stars Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern, while Witherspoon was nominated with Shailene Woodley.

No release date was given for Season 2. A recent report indicated production would begin in spring 2018.