‘Barry’ Trailer: Bill Hader Takes the Spotlight in HBO’s New Hit Man Comedy — Watch

The show will grace the screens in Spring 2018.

HBO has now given us something to look forward to for the coming new year, and it comes in the form of Bill Hader in the network’s upcoming comedy “Barry.”

The recently released trailer features Hader as a “world-class” assassin named Barry, whose name seems to be known (and maybe frowned upon) by what looks like a lot of people from the criminal underworld. However, when he travels to Los Angeles to get a job done, he becomes engrossed in a scene you wouldn’t expect a hit man to be interested in: the Los Angeles theater community.

It will be quite interesting to see the contrast between Hader’s well-known comedic antics and Barry’s obscure line of work amid, the angst of up-and-coming artists from the LA theater world. Hader is predominantly known for his comic roles, including years as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” as well as supporting roles in feature films like “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” and “Trainwreck.”

Hader will direct and produce the eight-episode show. He also co-wrote it alongside Alec Berg, who is known for writing for a variety of comedy shows like “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and also for executive producing HBO’s own “Silicon Valley.”

Apart from Hader, other people starring in “Barry” include Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Glenn Fleshler, and Anthony Carrigan.

“Barry” marks HBO’s newest comedy series since “Crashing” premiered in February 2017. Their current comedies include “Veep,” “Silicon Valley,” and “Insecure.” You can watch the brand new trailer below:

“Barry” will premiere in Spring 2018 on HBO.