‘Black Mirror: Hang the DJ’ Trailer Introduces A Very Special Kind of Dating App — Watch

Looking for love? In Season 4 of the anthology series, there's an app for that.

“Black Mirror” has always been a show interested in romance, but in “Hang the DJ,” one of the upcoming installments of the anthology series’ fourth season, the search for true love is front and center.

Starring Georgina Campbell (“Flowers,” “Broadchurch”), Joe Cole (“Peaky Blinders,” “Green Room”), and George Blagden (“Versailles,” “Vikings”), “Hang the DJ” focuses on, according to Netflix, “an advanced dating system, that maps out a series of relationships for you in advance.” That might sound like a souped-up version of Bumble, but as always with “Black Mirror,” there’s far more to the story.

Tim Van Patten, whose resume includes “The Sopranos” and “Game of Thrones,” directed the episode, making it one of the few episodes of the series to be directed by an American. Series creator Charlie Brooker, like with many “Black Mirror” episodes, wrote the script.

The trailer is being released as part of Netlfix’s “13 Days of ‘Black Mirror'” series, which means every day until Dec. 6, you can expect new surprises from the the upcoming return of the Emmy-winning anthology series.

If you have the Smiths stuck in your head right now, that’s totally understandable — though after watching this trailer, you may still not be totally sure where the episode’s title comes from. For that, you’ll have to wait until the eventual debut of Season 4 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer here:

As well as the official key art for the episode:

Find your perfect match. pic.twitter.com/bfjth44wb7 — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) November 30, 2017

“Black Mirror” Seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix.