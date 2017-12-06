‘Black Mirror’ Trailer Is Gloriously Bleak and Twisted, Finally Reveals Season 4 Premiere Date – Watch

The Netflix series will include one episode directed by Jodie Foster and another set in a “Star Trek”-like world.

Netflix’s Emmy-winning “Black Mirror” has been thoughtfully doling out details of its highly anticipated fourth season throughout the past couple week, and the show finally revealed a full trailer. In addition, viewers finally when their misery will end (or begin, depending on just how bleak the installments are), as the streaming service also revealed the release date, Friday, Dec. 29.

The trailer, which can be seen below, ranges from futuristic sets with robots and spaceships to more mundane settings. According to EW, at an early PaleyFest screening of “USS Callister,” creator Charlie Brooker revealed that the episode was conceived as an adult “Toy Story” and it’s about “living under a tyrant.” Its obvious riff on “Star Trek” means that it’s grander in scope and uses a healthy amount of lens flares. Before watching the trailer below, check out a quick rundown of each episode, all of which were written by Brooker, except for “USS Callister,” which he co-wrote with William Bridges.

“Arkangel”

Cast: Rosemarie Dewitt, Brenna Harding, Owen Teague

Director: Jodie Foster

“USS Callister”

Jonathan Prime / Netflix

Cast: Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Michaela Coel

Director: Toby Haynes (“Doctor Who,” “Sherlock”)

“Crocodile”

Cast: Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower, Kiran Sonia Sawar

Director: John Hillcoat (“Triple Nine,” “Lawless”)

“Hang the DJ”

Cast: Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole, George Blagden

Director: Tim Van Patten (“The Sopranos,” “Game of Thrones”)

“Metalhead”

Cast: Maxine Peake, Jake Davies, Clint Dyer

Director: David Slade (“Hannibal,” “American Gods”)

“Black Museum”

Cast: Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright, Babs Olusanmokun

Director: Colm McCarthy

And at long last, here’s the full trailer for Season 4 below:

“Black Mirror” is returning fresh off of its double Emmy win for Original TV Movie and Writing for “San Junipero,” one of its most optimistic installments yet. It will be intriguing to see if any of Season 4’s six episodes will follow suit.

“Black Mirror” Season 4 will be released on Friday, Dec. 29 on Netflix.