‘Black Mirror: USS Callister’ Trailer: Jesse Plemons Does His Best Captain Kirk Impression in ‘Star Trek’ Homage

Season 4 of the anthology series has a retro take on trekking through space.

Time to boldly go into another one of Charlie Brooker’s mind-bending story worlds — though this one looks awfully familiar. Based on the trailer for “USS Callister,” one of the upcoming installments of Season 4, it’s quite clear that for at least one episode, “Black Mirror” is blasting off into a future reminiscent of “Star Trek.”

“USS Callister” doesn’t just appear to be paying tribute to “Star Trek” in general, though — from the sets to the costumes to Jesse Plemons’ very deliberate enunciation, Brooker, co-writer William Bridges and director Toby Haynes (“Doctor Who,” “Sherlock”) seem clearly inspired by the 1960s original series, which has remained iconic for the last 50 years.

Adding “Black Mirror” to his already impressive resume (which also includes “Breaking Bad,” “Friday Night Lights,” and “Fargo” Year 2), Plemons takes the captain’s chair for the feature-length episode.

The rest of the cast includes Plemons’ “Fargo” co-star Cristin Milioti (who also starred in “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “How I Met Your Mother”), scene-stealing Jimmi Simpson (of “Westworld” and “House of Cards”), and Michaela Coel (familiar to Netflix subscribers as the star and creator of the British comedy “Chewing Gum”).

What awaits the crew of the USS Callister is of course under wraps, but it seems likely to be a treat for any sci-fi fan. Check out the official trailer for “USS Callister” below:

And the official key art here:

“Black Mirror” Seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix.