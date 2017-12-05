Bleecker Street is Sending Coal to Critics Who Hated Their Dan Stevens Christmas Film

"The Man Who Invented Christmas" has earned mostly favorable reviews since opening in November.

Bleecker Street is having some fun with critics who disliked their new holiday film “The Man Who Invented Christmas,” starring Dan Stevens and Christopher Plummer. The indie distribution company has been sending coal to the critics who gave the movie a bad review. In keeping with the spirit of Christmas, Bleecker Street has also been making a donation to the Bowery Mission homeless shelter for every piece of coal that gets sent out.

Fortunately, “The Man Who Invented Christmas” doesn’t have too many bad reviews. The film is currently at a healthy 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. IndieWire’s David Ehlrich gave the movie a mixed review, calling it “winsome” and “weary” at the same time. The coal is being sent with a Christmas card that reads:

Humbug to you! We were sad to hear the film didn’t warm your heart with a festive feeling. In the spirit of the season and Dickens himself, we’ll be making a donation to the Bowery Mission on your behalf. ‘No now is useless in this world who lightens the burden of another.’ Wishing you joy and hope this holiday season. Bleecker Street.

“The Man Who Invented Christmas” stars Stevens as famed author Charles Dickens and tells the story of the six weeks in which he brought “A Christmas Carol” to life. Dickens was coming off of three poorly received novels at the time, and every major publisher rejected his pitch for a Christmas-themed tale. The film is now playing in theaters.