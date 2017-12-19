Boomerang Sweepstakes: Enter To Win a One-Year Subscription to the Cartoon Service

Here's your chance to win a one-year subscription to Boomerang, the cartoon streaming service.

There’s nothing quite like curling up in front of the television early on a Saturday morning and watching your favorite cartoons with a bowl of cereal when you’re a child. And if you’re still those longing for the nostalgia of yesteryears, where Scooby-Doo solved mysteries and Yogi Bear stole plenty of picnic baskets, you’re in luck thanks to Boomerang.

Boomerang is a premium video streaming subscription service that features some classic cartoon favorites, including “Scooby-Doo,” “Tom & Jerry,” “Bugs Bunny,” “The Flintstones,” and “The Jetsons.” Boomerang is also the exclusive home to new originals like “Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz” and “Wacky Races,” and new seasons of fan-favorites “New Looney Tunes,” “Bunnicula” and more. Know someone who might love Boomerang? You can also gift an annual subscription for just $39.99.

Just in time for the holidays, we’re offering five lucky IndieWire readers the chance to win a one-year free subscription to Boomerang’s streaming subscription service. Boomerang is available on Android, iOS, desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire Tablet, Roku and Chromecast.

Now through Tuesday, December 26 at noon ET, readers in the U.S. can enter to win by filling out the registration form below. All that is required is your full name, a valid email address and follows on our various social media pages. If you already follow us, then you’re already half way there. The winner will be notified via the registered email address on Tuesday, December 26 at or around 3pm ET.