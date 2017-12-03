How the Box Office Grew This Weekend, With No New Releases

"Coco" shows it's made for the long haul, but "Justice League" isn't.

Despite no new openings on what is often the worst weekend of the year, overall grosses are up about 13 percent from last year thanks to “Coco” and strong showings from two expanding awards contenders, “Lady Bird” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Only a handful of films now in release will be able to sustain runs through the lucrative December 25 – January 1 period. Best positioned among the studio titles are “Coco” and “Wonder.” The latter is third this weekend, but looks positioned to place higher next weekend than the current #2, “Justice League.”

For now, how films are holding is more important than their current standing. The strong gross for “Coco,” its appeal to wider family audiences during the holidays, and Disney’s top-dog strength as a distributor all guarantee its continued run.

“Coco” held slightly better than “Moana” (also Disney, but not Pixar) in its second weekend with a 10-day gross of just under $109 million, about $11 million below “Moana” at the same point. Christmas results will determine whether that gap remains or increases, but a better hold this weekend is a positive sign. In any case, “Coco” should retain the large majority of its nearly 4,000 theaters through the holidays.

DC Comics’ “Justice League” is still in second, but it dropped 60 percent again this weekend. It has two more weekends before facing final holiday exhibitor holdover decisions, when it will earn less than “Coco” and “Wonder” as well as possibly “Lady Bird” and “Three Billboards.” The studio has “Father Figures” December 22, so they will have a choice to make.

“Wonder” with its lesser drop, as Liongate’s only film in release, and its family appeal will have a strong case for holding, and could push “Wonder” to around $150 million ($62 million more than its total so far).

“Thor: Ragnarok” should get to the far side of $300 million domestic with its continued strong showing, over $800-million worldwide. Both “Daddy’s Home 2” and “Murder on the Orient Express” hold out hope for $100 million, better for the latter with its strong international take (worldwide should realize over $250 million, enough to lead to more likely Kenneth Branagh/Agatha Christie titles).

The Top Ten

1. Coco (Disney) Week 2; Last weekend #1

$26,114,000 (-49%) in 3,987 theaters (no change); PTA (per theater average): $6,550,000; Cumulative: $108,689,000

2. Justice League (Warner Bros.) Week 3; Last weekend #2

$16,580,000 (-60%) in 3,820 theaters (-231); PTA: $4,340; Cumulative: $197,336,000

3. Wonder (Lionsgate) Week 3; Last weekend #3

$12,500,000 (-45%) in 3,449 theaters (+277); PTA: $3,624; Cumulative: $88,033,000

4. Thor: Ragnarok (Disney) Week 5; Last weekend #4

$9,659,000 (-43%) in 3,148 theaters (-133); PTA: $3,068; Cumulative: $291,407,000

5. Daddy’s Home (Paramount) Week 4; Last weekend #5

$7,500,000 (-43%) in 3,403 theaters (-115); PTA: $2,204; Cumulative: $82,814,000

6. Murder on the Orient Express (20th Century Fox) Week 4; Last weekend #6

$6,700,000 (-49%) in 3,201 theaters (+49); PTA: $2,093; Cumulative: $84,773,000

7. Lady Bird (A24) Week 5; Last weekend #11

$4,544,000 (+12%) in 1,194 theaters (+403); PTA: $3,806; Cumulative: $17,089,000

8. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Fox Searchlight) Week 4; Last weekend #10

$4,530,000 (+3%) in 1,430 theaters (+816); PTA: $3,168; Cumulative: $13,671,000

9. The Star (Sony) Week 3; Last weekend #7

$4,000,000 (-42%) in 2,822 theaters (-15); PTA: $1,417; Cumulative: $27,280,000

10. A Bad Moms Christmas (STX) Week 5; Last weekend #8

$3,480,000 (-29%) in 2,251 theaters (-55); PTA: $1,546; Cumulative: $64,832,000