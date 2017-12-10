British Independent Film Awards: ‘God’s Own Country’ and ‘Lady Macbeth’ Win Top Prizes

“God’s Own Country” won multiple prizes at the British Independent Film Awards, including Best British Independent Film, Best Actor for Josh O’Connor, and Best Debut Screenwriter for Francis Lee. Lee also directed the romantic drama, which stood tall at the ceremony in London; “Lady Macbeth” — which took home the Screenplay, Actress, Most Promising Newcomer, Cinematography, and Costume Design awards — and “I Am Not a Witch” (Director, Debut Director, Breakthrough Producer) had big nights as well.
This year’s ceremony, the 20th, took place in London. Full list of winners:
Best British Independent Film
“God’s Own Country”
Best Director
Rungano Nyoni “I Am Not a Witch”
Best Screenplay
Alice Birch “Lady Macbeth”
Best Actress
Florence Pugh “Lady Macbeth”
Best Actor
Josh O’Connor “God’s Own Country”
Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Clarkson “The Party”
Best Supporting Actor
Simon Russell Beale “The Death of Stalin”
Most Promising Newcomer
Naomi Ackie “Lady Macbeth”
The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)
Rungano Nyoni “I Am Not a Witch”
Debut Screenwriter
Francis Lee “God’s Own Country”
Breakthrough Producer
Emily Morgan “I Am Not a Witch”
The Discovery Award
“In Another Life”
Best Documentary
“Almost Heaven” Carol Salter
Best British Short Film
“Fish Story”
Best Cinematography
Ari Wegner “Lady Macbeth”
Best Casting
Sarah Crowe “The Death of Stalin”
Best Costume Design
Holly Waddington “Lady Macbeth”
Best Editing
Jon Gregory “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best Effects
Nick Allder, Ben White “The Ritual”
Best Make Up & Hair Design
Nicole Stafford “The Death of Stalin”
Best Music
Carter Burwell “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best Production Design
Cristina Casali “The Death of Stalin”
Best Sound
Anna Bertmark “God’s Own Country”
Best International Independent Film
“Get Out”