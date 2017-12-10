British Independent Film Awards: ‘God’s Own Country’ and ‘Lady Macbeth’ Win Top Prizes

Helms reflects on his time with ‘The Daily Show,’ and how the country has become even more divided; why he’s satirizing cable news; and his uncanny resemblance to CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Plus: Screen Talk’s co-hosts debate the awards season prospects for “The Post” and “Phantom Thread.”

How do the NYFCC, NBR and Gotham awards impact the Oscar race? Plus: Screen Talk’s co-hosts debate their top 10 lists.

Guadagnino on casting Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer: “I felt that if I loved them and wanted them, they were going to want and love one another.”