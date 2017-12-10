Back to IndieWire

British Independent Film Awards: ‘God’s Own Country’ and ‘Lady Macbeth’ Win Top Prizes

"I Am Not a Witch" had a big night as well.

“God’s Own Country”

“God’s Own Country” won multiple prizes at the British Independent Film Awards, including Best British Independent Film, Best Actor for Josh O’Connor, and Best Debut Screenwriter for Francis Lee. Lee also directed the romantic drama, which stood tall at the ceremony in London; “Lady Macbeth” — which took home the Screenplay, Actress, Most Promising Newcomer, Cinematography, and Costume Design awards — and “I Am Not a Witch” (Director, Debut Director, Breakthrough Producer) had big nights as well.

This year’s ceremony, the 20th, took place in London. Full list of winners:

Best British Independent Film

“God’s Own Country”

Best Director

Rungano Nyoni “I Am Not a Witch”

Best Screenplay

Alice Birch “Lady Macbeth”

Best Actress

Florence Pugh “Lady Macbeth”

Best Actor

Josh O’Connor “God’s Own Country”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Clarkson “The Party”

Best Supporting Actor

Simon Russell Beale “The Death of Stalin”

“Lady Macbeth”

Most Promising Newcomer

Naomi Ackie “Lady Macbeth”

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)

Rungano Nyoni “I Am Not a Witch”

Debut Screenwriter

Francis Lee “God’s Own Country”

Breakthrough Producer

Emily Morgan “I Am Not a Witch”

The Discovery Award

“In Another Life”

Best Documentary

“Almost Heaven” Carol Salter

Best British Short Film

“Fish Story”

Best Cinematography

Ari Wegner “Lady Macbeth”

“The Death of Stalin”

NICOLA DOVE

Best Casting

Sarah Crowe “The Death of Stalin”

Best Costume Design

Holly Waddington “Lady Macbeth”

Best Editing

Jon Gregory “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Effects

Nick Allder, Ben White “The Ritual”

Best Make Up & Hair Design

Nicole Stafford “The Death of Stalin”

Best Music

Carter Burwell “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Production Design

Cristina Casali “The Death of Stalin”

Best Sound

Anna Bertmark “God’s Own Country”

Best International Independent Film

“Get Out”

