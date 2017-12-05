Bryan Singer Reacts to Being Fired From Queen Biopic, Says Family Matters are Taking ‘Serious Toll’ On His Health

"I wanted nothing more than to be able to finish this project and help honor the legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen," Singer said in an official statement.

Bryan Singer has issued an official statement responding to being fired from his directing role on the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” 20th Century Fox announced on December 5 that Singer would no longer be involved with the film after instigating production troubles and repeatedly disappearing from set. Singer’s behavior reportedly resulted in an altercation with star Rami Malek.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” was filming in London, and Singer says he had asked Fox for some time off so that he could deal with “pressing health matters” involving his parents back in the U.S. The director says Fox was “unwilling to accommodate” him and thus fired him. Singer admits to having creative differences with Malek on set, but he says the two were ready to continue working together. Singer’s statement is below.

With fewer than three weeks to shoot remaining, I asked Fox for some time off so I could return to the U.S. to deal with pressing health matters concerning one of my parents. This was a very taxing experience, which ultimately took a serious toll on my own health. Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services. This was not my decision and it was beyond my control. Rumors that my unexpected departure from the film was sparked by a dispute I had with Rami Malek are not true. While, at times, we did have creative differences on set, Rami and I successfully put those differences behind us and continued to work on the film together until just prior to Thanksgiving. I wanted nothing more than to be able to finish this project and help honor the legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen, but Fox would not permit me to do so because I needed to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first.

The initial report on Singer’s firing said he would not show up to set some days, forcing cinematographer Thomas Newton Sigel to step in and direct. When the production started back up after breaking for the Thanksgiving holiday, Singer was reportedly nowhere to be found. Click here for more on Singer’s firing.