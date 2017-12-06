Los Angeles Fires Stop TV Productions, Close Freeways, and Threaten Homes

Firefighters have been dispatched to help protect thousands of acres in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties.

Blazes in Southern California are currently wreaking havoc on the film and television community. The 405 Freeway has been partly shut down due to a brush fire that started last night and now encompasses 50 acres, per the Los Angles Fire Department. That fire endangers the famed Getty Center and Skirball Cultural Center; according to Bloomberg, Rupert Murdoch’s Bel Air estate is among those that fall within the evacuation zone.

These are in addition to four active fires reported yesterday in the counties of Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Ventura, plus one in Santa Clarita that raged across tens of thousands of acres, with the Ventura fire requiring 27,000 residents to evacuate.

Valencia and Newfall, California have also endured the Rye Fire since yesterday, necessitating a two-day (thus far) closure of Santa Clarita Studios, home to the new CBS crime drama “S.W.A.T.,” starring Shemar Moore.

Production of @swatcbs has been suspended for the day due to wildfires and unsafe air near our stages. Safety of cast and crew come first. Prayers to all affected by these fires. — SWATWritersRoom (@SWATWritersRoom) December 5, 2017

The Rye Fire additionally brought production on HBO’s “Westworld” to a halt on December 5. Season Two filming resumed today at Newfall’s Melody Ranch; the network said in a statement shared with IndieWire that the cast will be working alongside a Fire Safety Officer, who will “monitor conditions throughout the day.”

Twentieth Century Fox told IndieWire that production on its forthcoming Dylan McDermott series, “L.A. to Vegas,” is temporarily suspended as the studio awaits more information; crew members had been scheduled to work close to the fires. ABC/Disney and Universal confirmed that none of their shows are impacted by the fires; same goes for Lionsgate, where each series is currently shooting outside California.

FilmL.A., the city and county’s non-profit film office, issued an alert saying it cannot accept permit applications for crews wishing to start filming in Arcadia’s Angeles National Forest prior to December 15. Until further notice, the LAFD also cannot spare Uniformed Fire Safety Officers for shoots in designated “Mountain Fire Zones.”

we are fine and we will be fine. thinking of everyone else affected and continuing my lifelong intense love of firefighters. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017

Micheal Schneider contributed to this report.